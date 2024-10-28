Ghost Tequila Declares: Death To The Margarita! Long Live The Perfectly Spicy Margarita!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





This Day of the Dead prepare to bid farewell to the tired old Margarita, and raise a glass to the Perfectly Spicy Margarita with Ghost Tequila.

Ghost Tequila Shakes Up the Cocktail World with a Bold, Spicy Campaign for Day of the Dead

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to bid farewell to your tired old Margarita because this Day of the Dead, Ghost Tequila is laying America's favorite cocktail to rest. Known for its fiery kick and mischievous spirit, Ghost Tequila has thrown a full-blown funeral for the basic Margarita and raised a glass (a spicy one, of course) to its edgier, sassier successor – the Perfectly Spicy Margarita!

Why stick with the old when you can embrace the bold? With this daring campaign, Ghost Tequila is igniting a revolution in margaritas, celebrating the spice and excitement their tequila brings to the table.

The Obituary: The End of an Era

With the Regular Margarita officially declared dead, Ghost Tequila announced the news to the world through a Perfectly Spicy Obituary published in the Boston Herald on September 30. The announcement was amplified on social media by Spicy Squad leader Jackie Schimmel , delivering the news with Ghost's signature flair. Other influencers joining the spicy squad include Jenny Gorelick and Krissy Bets .

The Funeral:

A Final Toast

On Wednesday, October 9, Ghost Tequila put the "fun" in funeral with a special event to bid farewell to the Margarita. The celebration was filled with energy, bringing all the vibrancy one would expect from a Day of the Dead tribute. Christine Wiseman , the recent winner of the 2023 Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award and Global Beverage Director of Bar Lab Hospitality, led the charge, serving up Perfectly Spicy Margaritas to mark the occasion.

View recap videos from the spicy squad: here , here and here

Long Live the Perfectly Spicy Margarita!

Ghost Tequila has officially laid the Margarita to rest, and now it's time for Long Live the Perfectly Spicy Margarita. Christine Wiseman, named U.S. Bartender of the Year at the 2023 Tales of the Cocktail, has showcased seasonal variations like the Perfectly Spicy Marigold Margarita. The Spicy Squad will also be sharing recipes and cocktail tips across their social channels, encouraging everyone to join the movement.

"Spice is taking over, and there's no better time than Day of the Dead to say goodbye to the old and welcome in the bold! The Perfectly Spicy Margarita is here to stay, and I'm thrilled to be shaking things up with Ghost Tequila-the only tequila that can truly bring the heat. Whether you're toasting with a classic or diving into my seasonal creation, the Perfectly Spicy Marigold Margarita, Ghost Tequila is the secret ingredient for cocktails that pack a punch. Long live the spice, for Day of the Dead and beyond!" – Christine Wiseman , a 23-year veteran of the hospitality industry.

In select local markets, Ghost Tequila will be taking over key accounts with Long Live the Perfectly Spicy Margarita point-of-sale displays and offering samplings, giving everyone a taste of Perfectly Spicy Margarita.

Ghost Tequila is excited to share the recipe for the Perfectly Spicy Margarita, allowing fans everywhere to raise a glass to the new king of cocktails. Follow

@ghosttequila on Instagram to stay updated and see how others are celebrating this bold new era of margaritas.

This Day of the Dead, Ghost Tequila invites everyone to embrace the spice and toast to the Perfectly Spicy Margarita.

Perfectly Spicy Margarita Recipe:

1.5 oz Ghost Tequila

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.75 oz Lime Juice (to taste)

Salt Rim & Lime Garnish

Directions :

Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín Salt Rim glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

Perfectly Spicy Marigold Margarita Recipe:

1.5oz Ghost Tequila

.5oz Alma Finca

1oz fresh lime juice

.5oz marigold infused agave

.5oz blood orange juice

dried marigold salt rim

Directions :

Combine ingredients in tin and shake with ice. Strain in rocks glass with marigold salt rim. Add fresh ice and garnish with fresh marigold.

ABOUT GHOST TEQUILA

Made in Tequila, Guadalajara in Mexico, Ghost Tequila is 100% blue agave with a pinch of ghost pepper which, unlike other peppers, gives a quick hit of heat followed by a fruity, smooth finish.

Ghost Tequila is Perfectly SpicyTM, created by bartenders for the bartender in everyone as it makes a perfectly balanced spiced cocktail every single time. Ghost Tequila is available in all 50 states, Caribbean, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Jesslyn Wade

[email protected]

SOURCE Ghost Tequila

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED