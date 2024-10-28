Saint-Gobain Launches Renucoretm By Certainteed, Furthering Its Commitment To Drive Circularity In The Roofing Industry

(MENAFN- 3BL) Saint-Gobain, a global leader in light and sustainable has launched RenuCoreTM by CertainTeed, an innovative that allows construction and demolition recyclers and hot mix asphalt producers to pelletize asphalt shingle waste at the end of their original life to be reused in asphalt paving applications.

Originally developed by Asphaltica and acquired by CertainTeed in 2023 , the RenuCoreTM pelletizing allows CertainTeed to divert shingle materials from landfills and increases the recycled content in hot mix asphalt paving, all while maintaining equivalent performance. The launch comes as Saint-Gobain continues to successfully execute its global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes ambitious sustainability goals, such as a commitment to achieve zero waste-to-landfill across all Saint-Gobain locations.

The innovative recycling process improves the performance grade of recycled asphalt and aims to achieve equivalent durability and longevity of roads compared to hot mix asphalt made with virgin materials. This new technology addresses early challenges in recycling asphalt shingles into hot mix asphalt by pre-treating and pelletizing the shingles, resulting in greater resistance to rutting, shoving, and cracking.

“RenuCore's launch underscores Saint-Gobain's commitment to the cross-industry collaboration that will be needed to Make the World a Better Home,” said Carmen Bodden, President of CertainTeed Roofing Products Group.“Whether our products are on a roof or in asphalt paving, we remain committed to CertainTeed's motto 'Quality made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed,' as we have done for the past 120 years.”

RenuCoreTM will officially launch at the Construction and Demolition Recycling Association's 10th Shingle Recycling Forum, the premier event for shingle recycling. The forum will take place in Louisville, Kentucky on October 29-30, 2024 and feature remarks from members of the CertainTeed Roofing team.

This launch follows several other recent actions taken by the company to solidify its commitment towards sustainability:



In August, Saint-Gobain enhanced operational practices at its glass mat plant in Charleston, South Carolina , saving over 4,500 MWh of energy.

In July, Saint-Gobain announced that it will save over 10 million gallons of water per year through the installation of smart water submetering systems and other equipment upgrades at its CertainTeed Siding facility in Jackson, Michigan.

In April, Saint-Gobain achieved Core Living Building Ready designation from the International Living Future Institute for its CertainTeed Innovation Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

In March, Saint-Gobain announced that its CertainTeed Siding business had reduced manufacturing related emissions by 96% at three facilities in the United States.

In February, Saint-Gobain completed the installation of a heat recovery system at its gypsum facility in Vancouver, British Columbia, which will lead to a 15% reduction in Scope 1 carbon emissions . In September 2023, Saint-Gobain signed a 15-year, 100 MW power purchase agreement with TotalEnergies for the purchase of solar power , expected to offset Saint-Gobain North America's CO2 emissions from electricity by 90,000 metric tons per year.

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain