Affineon Health Joins Athenahealth's Marketplace Program To Bring Its Provider AI Inbox Solution To Athenahealth Practices

Affineon's AI Solution Eliminates Inbox "Noise" and Saves Providers Time

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affineon Health, an AI Inbox solution for providers, today announced an agreement with

athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth®

Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing of healthcare providers to reduce the time that providers spend in their inbox. Affineon's solution dramatically reduces provider time spent reviewing lab results, communicating with patients, and automatically handling inbox "noise".

"Affineon uses AI in a very practical and useful way to address a major pain that most providers face - time spent in the inbox", said David Norris, Co-founder and CEO of Affineon Health. "Through our partnership with athenahealth, we are excited to bring our tightly integrated solution to athenahealth practices."

Athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Affineon Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

About Affineon Health

Affineon Health is an AI-powered healthcare company co-founded by David Norris and AI Fund. The company's mission is to reduce administrative burdens through intelligent automation. Affineon's AI inbox solution streamlines lab result review, patient communication, and prescription renewals, enabling healthcare teams to operate more efficiently and focus on delivering high-quality patient care.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at .

