KP Government Enforces New Measures To Combat Harassment And Safeguard Female Students And Professionals

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has implemented new regulations aimed at combating harassment and ensuring the safety of female students and professionals.



The Higher Education Department issued a notification detailing protective measures within educational institutions, emphasizing strict adherence to the 2010 Harassment Act and immediate enforcement of the Higher Education Commission's anti-harassment policy.

The new rules mandate secure environments for women in both public and private institutions, with stringent guidelines to prevent harassment by male staff or faculty members. For meetings between male staff and female students, prior approval and specific locations are now required.

Further, CCTV monitoring will be established in women's hostels to enhance security while respecting privacy. Reported harassment incidents will be promptly and fairly investigated, with disciplinary action taken against offenders in accordance with institutional policies.

To bolster safety, several committees are being formed, including a Women's Protection Committee, a Student Council, an Anti-Harassment Team, and a Peer Support Group. These bodies aim to create a supportive environment and protect students from harassment within academic settings.