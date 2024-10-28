World leaders, experts meet for Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh

(MENAFN) World leaders and industry experts are preparing to convene in Saudi Arabia's capital city for the eighth edition of the Future Initiative (FII), set to take place from October 29 to 31. This year's conference will focus on the theme "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow," and aims to explore the myriad opportunities and challenges present in the global landscape. The discussions will center on how investments can act as a catalyst for fostering a prosperous and sustainable future.



Ahead of the event, Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, announced that participants can anticipate the announcement of deals worth an impressive USD28 billion during the gathering. This year's event has seen a surge in interest, with over 7,100 participants registered from around the world, marking an increase of 1,000 attendees compared to last year. This growth highlights the initiative's increasing importance and relevance in the financial sector.



Since its inception in 2017, the FII Institute has established itself as a key player in organizing annual events in Riyadh. Over the years, the FII has evolved into one of the premier conferences within the financial industry, attracting a diverse array of stakeholders. In addition to industry experts, this year's FII will also feature leaders and decision-makers in sectors such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, energy, geoeconomics, and space exploration, further broadening the scope of discussions.



The conference will host more than 500 speakers and facilitate over 200 sessions, which will include plenary discussions, breakout sessions, and conclaves. Topics will cover a wide range of pressing issues, including economic stability, geopolitical tensions, and equitable development. The FII serves as a platform for generating innovative ideas and fostering collaboration among global leaders, making it a vital event in the contemporary investment landscape.

