GD Supplies Started Selling Ibelink Mining Machine In USA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) GD Supplies, a leading supplier of machines, started selling iBeLink mining hardware in the USA. This strategic move from the company facilitates mining enthusiasts and helps them prepare themselves for their mining journey. The high level of dedication that GD Supplies has shown in selling its top mining products makes the company a highly committed player in the crypto mining market. Their high-performing iBeLink mining machine is focused on providing benefits to both individual miners and large mining farms. This hardware comes with plug-and-play functionality which makes this machine suitable even for beginners.



The iBeLink mining machine that GD Supplies offers helps to mine multiple coins {KDA, nervos, Kespa, Sedra}. This ASIC mining machine comes with an optimum balance between harsh rate and energy consumption. That makes your mining journey efficient and profitable. The company assures that its iBeLink products are trustworthy and reliable, providing long-term support for your mining.



In this exciting announcement, the CEO said,“We are introducing our iBeLink mining machine models in the market just to ensure that mining lovers cannot lose hope in mining their favourite coins. In our research, we got to know how people are showing their interest in mining Kadena, Kespa, Sedra, and other cryptocurrencies. With the high demands from the market, we have started selling the top three models of iBeLink mining machines. We ensure a high level of performance and credibility in our products. We are confident they will express strong interest in purchasing our premium iBeLink mining machines to enhance their mining operations.”



There are Three Models that GD Supplies Sells:



1.iBeLink BM-K3 (KDA)

The iBeLink BM-K3 (KDA) is a powerful mining hardware. GD Supplies provides an iBeLink BM-K3 (KDA) model to help mining enthusiasts mine Kadena effortlessly. The machine follows the Blake (2S-Kadena) algorithm, which helps you to mine Kadena easily. The machine comes with a maximum hash rate of 70Th/second for a power consumption of 3300W. This rare blend of features allows users to get maximum power to mine their coins with ease. Additionally, to prevent this iBelink miner from overheating, the machine comes with four dedicated fans that allow you to minimize the temperature, keep the machine cool, and increase its longevity.



2.iBeLink BM-N3 (CKB)

The iBeLink BM-N3 (CKB) is another leading ASIC mining machine that allows users to mine their Nervos coin. This machine works in a nervous network (CKB) that delivers a high hash rate with stable performance. The machine has a maximum hash rate of 25Th/s for a power consumption of 3300W, which allows miners to mine their coins effortlessly. Its energy-efficient design helps mining lovers to minimize their electricity costs while ensuring consistent output. The machines work on the Eagleson algorithm, which is suitable for mining the Nervos network efficiently. Apart from that, the machine has two dedicated fans that allow miners to mine their coins with minimal energy consumption. The machine also has less weight, around 6 kg, which is less than competitors.



3.iBeLink BM-KS Max Miner

The iBeLink BM-KS max miner is an advanced model that follows the KHeavyHash algorithm. This machine was launched in February month of this year. The machine comes with a top-notch hash rate of 10.5 th/s with a power consumption of 3400W. This model of iBeLink is efficient for mining Kadena or similar coins. This hardware mainly focuses on providing scalability and efficiency for professional miners. Apart from that, the BM-KS Max miner comes with four dedicated coins that allow miners to easily mine their coins. It is one of the ideal crypto-mining machines for professional and novice miners.



The new iBeLink mining machine is now available on the office site of GD Supplies. The enthusiasts of mining can visit their official site to get their high-performance and reliable hardware. Today, GD Supplies is evolving as one of the best suppliers of crypto mining machines in the USA. The company offers three models to choose from, tailored to suit your specific needs and requirements. You can start solo or pooling mining to earn profit using the high computational power of an ASIC miner.



About GD Supplies

GD Supplies is a reputable supplier of crypto mining machines. The company offers a wide range of ASIC mining machines, catering to both local and global customers. They provide powerful ASIC miners to mine your favourite coins, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and others. Their popular crypto mining machine includes ICERIVER RXD RX0 ASIC Miner, Goldshell AL BOX ? PLUS Mining Machine, Bitmain Antminer DR7 (127Th) miner, Antminer S21 Pro (234Th) miner, and many others. The company sells hardware that comes from the most trusted companies, such as Goldshell, Bitmain, MicroBT, CANAAN, Innosilicon, and others. That shows their credibility, and authority in the market.

Company :-GD Supplies

User :- Grace Baker

Email :...

Phone :-7787794298

Mobile:- 7787794298

Url :-