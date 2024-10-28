DBMM Group’S Digital Clarity To Present At The AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference On October 31, 2024 At 12:30 Pm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brand & Marketing Group, (OTCPK: DBMM), and its flagship brand Digital Clarity, a fully integrated management consultancy, based in London and operating globally, focused on specializing in the optimal marketing of B2B tech companies, today confirmed that Reggie James, Chief Operating Officer and Director of DBMM, and Founder and Managing Director of Digital Clarity, the public company's operating subsidiary and brand, will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by , on October 31, 2024 .

DATE : October 31, 2024

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at

Overview



The marketing consulting market is expected to increase by $3.83 billion in 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. (Business Research Insight & Technavio Research).

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market size was valued at $12.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030. (Grand View Research, Inc.)

Digital Clarity sits at the intersection of 21st century marketing strategy, data, and AI. Currently utilizing third-party, AI tools, Digital Clarity is building out its marketing strategy framework augmented with AI integration to allow companies to communicate value to their customers, at scale. Digital Clarity's innovative approaches as the digital market continues to evolve rapidly, will give both clients and DBMM competitive advantages in their marketplaces for all stakeholders. DBMM is at an inflection point in its offering as a full services management consultancy and a perfect time to onboard for both clients and shareholders.



About DBMM GROUP

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (DBMM) is a fully reporting US public company that trades on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market, with its headquarters in New York City and its 100%-owned/operating subsidiary and brand, Digital Clarity, in the UK. Digital Clarity operates globally.

DBMM is listed on the OTC as a fully reporting SEC Company. The Company intends to Uplist to the OTCQB as soon as DBMM meets the required criteria. The ultimate, longer-term goal is for the Company to Uplist to NASDAQ when it meets the required criteria.

Learn more at:





About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.



CONTACTS:

DBMM Group, Inc.

Reggie James

Chief Operating Officer and Director of DBMM

+1 646-722-2706

Phone: +1 646-722-2706

Email: ...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...