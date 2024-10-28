Chinese Hackers Accused Of Eavesdropping On Trump Campaign Advisor's Calls

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Washington Post reported that hackers linked to the Chinese have been collecting phone call recordings of some U.S. officials. According to the report, a campaign advisor was among those whose calls were intercepted.

On Friday, Reuters reported that Chinese hackers also attempted to hack into the phones of individuals connected to Kamala Harris's campaign.

This highlights a broader attempt to breach key figures' communications.

Microsoft previously released a report indicating that a Chinese-controlled social media bot network was trying to influence voters in Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee. The bots were also reportedly attempting to discredit Marco Rubio, the Republican senator from Florida.

Microsoft, citing experts, described these actions as a coordinated effort to meddle in U.S. elections by using fake accounts to tarnish the reputations of Republican representatives in these states.

In response to Microsoft's report, a spokesperson from the Chinese embassy in Washington dismissed the claims, stating,“China has no intention of interfering in U.S. elections, and such allegations are filled with malicious speculations.”

These reports have raised concerns about election security in the U.S. and the potential impact of foreign cyber activities on democratic processes.

As accusations and denials continue, the focus remains on safeguarding future elections from external interference and ensuring the integrity of political communications.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram