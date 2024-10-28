Udhayanidhi Stalin Must Adhere To Dress Code As Per Government Order, Says AIADMK

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) The AIADMK has demanded that Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Udhayanidhi Stalin adhere to the dress code mandated by a Tamil Nadu order.

AIADMK cell secretary and former Tamil Nadu MLA, S. Imbadurai, stated on Monday that the government dress code, which applies to government employees, should be followed by the Deputy Chief Minister as well.

According to the Tamil Nadu Government Order (G.O.), male employees are required to wear shirts with formal pants or dhoti, in keeping with Tamil culture, or other traditional Indian attire.

Female employees must wear sarees or salwar suits.

Imbadurai also criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin for wearing a T-shirt displaying the DMK flag and the rising sun symbol of the party, which he wore at official events.

The Deputy Chief Minister's choice of informal attire has drawn strong criticism from the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu.

A petition has also been filed in Madras High Court, challenging Udhayanidhi Stalin's casual attire at official functions as unconstitutional.

In the petition, advocate M. Sathyakumar argued:“Displaying the DMK party symbol at government functions violates Constitutional provisions and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. I assert that these actions are unconstitutional and illegal, calling for adherence to the dress code and separation between political affiliations and government duties.”

The petitioner further contended that, as a public servant, Udhayanidhi should not wear party symbols in government meetings or while performing official duties, as it could amount to indirect solicitation for votes, which is legally inappropriate.

He also argued that wearing casual attire, such as a T-shirt, jeans, and informal footwear, at official events violates the formal dress code prescribed by the government.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, seen as the heir apparent in the DMK, has been prepared to succeed his father M. K. Stalin as Chief Minister. Since becoming a minister, he has been promoted to Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was also in charge of the DMK's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, actively travelling across the state as a lead campaigner for the party.