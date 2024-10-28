(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Retailer

brings

back

its

popular

Thanksgiving

meal

featuring

turkey, stuffing

and

five additional side dishes for $5 less than last year



Target

helps

consumers

stretch their

budgets

with

turkey

prices 20%

lower

per

pound than last year, and many side dishes and desserts under $5

Thanksgiving eve is one of the most popular pizza days of the year as families prep for the holiday, so Target is offering Target Circle 360 members a free frozen pizza with a same-day delivery order Nov. 13-16

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced it is lowering the price of its Thanksgiving meal . At just $201, it is $5 less than last year's offering. The retailer also shared more ways it's making Thanksgiving affordable, easy and delicious for consumers, including a value-packed array of side dishes, pies and desserts under $5, turkey for just 79 cents per pound (20% lower per pound than last year), a free frozen pizza offer for all members of the

Target

Circle

360 paid program, plus

nearly 700 new food, beverage

and entertaining items to elevate every

celebration all season long.

Target's Thanksgiving Meal is Back and $5 Less Than Last Year, Serving Four People for $20

The $20 Thanksgiving meal includes everything consumers need for a traditional Thanksgiving feast that serves four, which can easily be doubled to serve eight:



Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – up to 10 lb.

Good

&

Gather Russet

Potatoes –

5

lb.

Del

Monte

Cut Green Beans – 14.5

oz.

Campbell's Cream

of

Mushroom Soup

– 10.5 oz.

Ocean

Spray

Jellied Cranberry

Sauce

–

14

oz.

Stove Top

Turkey

Stuffing Mix –

6

oz. Heinz

Home

Style

Roasted

Turkey Gravy –

12 oz.

"When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving - and smaller moments throughout the holiday season - are where Target shines the brightest," said

Rick Gomez , executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "From lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20, to a range of hosting and gifting options and special Target Circle 360 offerings, we're serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart."

More

Thanksgiving and

holiday

entertaining

options

This

year, Target

is

bringing even more

value

and

ease

to

Thanksgiving,

with

meal,

hosting and

gifting options including:



Turkey

at

79

cents per

pound, 20% less

per

pound than last

year

Side

dishes

like

Good

& Gather

Cheddar

Mac

and

Cranberry

Goat

Cheese,

and

desserts

including Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pie for under $5 Hosting

and

gift-giving

options

including

fresh flowers,

wines ,

Good

&

Gather charcuterie entertaining tray (just $11.99), apps, desserts and more

Target

Circle 360

free

frozen pizza

offer

Thanksgiving

eve

is

one

of

the

most

popular pizza

days

of

the

year.

From

Nov.

13-16,

all

members

of the Target

Circle 360

paid program can select

one

frozen pizza2 and redeem it for free at checkout when using same-day delivery - it's a simple way Target is saying thank you to its Target Circle 360 members and making it easier to prep for the holiday.

Entertaining

for

the

holidays

Target is a go-to destination for shoppers' entertaining and gifting needs, especially during Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays with nearly 700 new food, beverage and entertaining items to elevate every celebration all season long. A few highlights that will help take the guesswork out of entertainment prep and make it easy for consumers to be the best guest or host include:



John

Derian

for

Target.

Designer

and

longtime

Target collaborator John

Derian

returns with

his second limited-time-only Thanksgiving home collection, including favorites like ornate dinnerware and novelty pillows, all under $40, available now in stores and on Target .

Marks & Spencer. An expanded assortment

from the iconic British retailer offers 12

exclusive gourmet

food

and

beverage gifts

like

the

Gingerbread

Tin

and

Salted Caramel

Pinecones,

and

11 new home items like London-themed ornaments and mugs - for easy, no-wrapping-necessary gifting, all under $20.

Activity

kits

and cocoa.

The only-at-Target

magic is

here for the holidays,

with a mix

of owned brands like Good & Gather and Favorite Day (including more than 50 new peppermint items starting

at

$1.29),

alongside

top

national

brands. Fun,

affordable

options include

activity

kits

$12 and under, hot cocoa creations under $5, gifts under $10 and stocking stuffers starting at $2. Home items for

the holidays, only at Target. Owned and exclusive brands including Figmint kitchenware,

Threshold

and

Hearth

& Hand

with

Magnolia feature

new,

only-at-Target

gift

and home decor options starting at $5.

Easy

shopping

Consumers can save time and money at Target through Target's price match guarantee , free-to-join Target

Circle

membership

and

paid

Target

Circle

360 membership, which includes unlimited same-day delivery with no delivery fees on orders over $35, free two-day shipping and extended returns. With Target Circle 360, members can have all the makings of their Thanksgiving meal delivered straight to their door the same day they place their order, freeing up time for family and other holiday activities.

Every

consumer can

also

take

advantage

of

the

retailer's

free

same-day

services like

Drive

Up

and

Order

Pickup .

Shoppers

can

also

save

an

extra 5%3

if they

pay

with

Target

Circle Card,

get

Target

Circle deals

and more.

Price

reductions

for

additional

savings

Earlier this month, Target announced price reductions on more than 2,000 items , perfect for families prepping their home for holiday entertaining. Consumers will find reduced prices on everyday items needed to ready their households for the season and make the most of their budgets as they shop for each important moment - like preparing their homes for guests, purchasing gifts and cooking delicious holiday meals.

About

Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the

corporate website

and press center .

Prices are pre-tax. Offer not valid in Alaska or Hawaii. Bundle pricing effective 11/3.Restrictions apply.Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target/CircleCardfor program rules and details.

SOURCE Target Corporation

