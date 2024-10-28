عربي


Target's Thanksgiving Meal Is Back And $5 Less Than Last Year, Serving Four People For $20


10/28/2024 6:02:39 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • Retailer
    brings
    back
    its
    popular
    Thanksgiving
    meal
    featuring
    turkey, stuffing
    and
    five additional side dishes for $5 less than last year
  • Target
    helps
    consumers
    stretch their
    budgets
    with
    turkey
    prices 20%
    lower
    per
    pound than last year, and many side dishes and desserts under $5
  • Thanksgiving eve is one of the most popular pizza days of the year as families prep for the holiday, so Target is offering Target Circle 360 members a free frozen pizza with a same-day delivery order Nov. 13-16

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced it is lowering the price of its Thanksgiving meal . At just $201, it is $5 less than last year's offering. The retailer also shared more ways it's making Thanksgiving affordable, easy and delicious for consumers, including a value-packed array of side dishes, pies and desserts under $5, turkey for just 79 cents per pound (20% lower per pound than last year), a free frozen pizza offer for all members of the
Target
Circle
360 paid program, plus
nearly 700 new food, beverage
and entertaining items to elevate every
celebration all season long.

Continue Reading

Target
Target's Thanksgiving Meal is Back and $5 Less Than Last Year, Serving Four People for $20

The $20 Thanksgiving meal includes everything consumers need for a traditional Thanksgiving feast that serves four, which can easily be doubled to serve eight:

  • Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – up to 10 lb.
  • Good
    &
    Gather Russet
    Potatoes –
    5
    lb.
  • Del
    Monte
    Cut Green Beans – 14.5
    oz.
  • Campbell's Cream
    of
    Mushroom Soup
    – 10.5 oz.
  • Ocean
    Spray
    Jellied Cranberry
    Sauce

    14
    oz.
  • Stove Top
    Turkey
    Stuffing Mix –
    6
    oz.
  • Heinz
    Home
    Style
    Roasted
    Turkey Gravy –
    12 oz.

"When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving - and smaller moments throughout the holiday season - are where Target shines the brightest," said
Rick Gomez , executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "From lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20, to a range of hosting and gifting options and special Target Circle 360 offerings, we're serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart."

More
Thanksgiving and
holiday
entertaining
options

This
year, Target
is
bringing even more
value
and
ease
to
Thanksgiving,
with
meal,
hosting and
gifting options including:

  • Turkey
    at
    79
    cents per
    pound, 20% less
    per
    pound than last
    year
  • Side
    dishes
    like
    Good
    & Gather
    Cheddar
    Mac
    and
    Cranberry
    Goat
    Cheese,
    and
    desserts
    including Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pie for under $5
  • Hosting
    and
    gift-giving
    options
    including
    fresh flowers,
    wines ,
    Good
    &
    Gather charcuterie entertaining tray (just $11.99), apps, desserts and more

Target
Circle 360
free
frozen pizza
offer

Thanksgiving
eve
is
one
of
the
most
popular pizza
days
of
the
year.
From
Nov.
13-16,
all
members
of the Target
Circle 360
paid program can select
one
frozen pizza2 and redeem it for free at checkout when using same-day delivery - it's a simple way Target is saying thank you to its Target Circle 360 members and making it easier to prep for the holiday.

Entertaining
for
the
holidays

Target is a go-to destination for shoppers' entertaining and gifting needs, especially during Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays with nearly 700 new food, beverage and entertaining items to elevate every celebration all season long. A few highlights that will help take the guesswork out of entertainment prep and make it easy for consumers to be the best guest or host include:

  • John
    Derian
    for
    Target.
     Designer
    and
    longtime
    Target collaborator John
    Derian
    returns with
    his second limited-time-only Thanksgiving home collection, including favorites like ornate dinnerware and novelty pillows, all under $40, available now in stores and on Target .
  • Marks & Spencer. An expanded assortment
    from the iconic British retailer offers 12
    exclusive gourmet
    food
    and
    beverage gifts
    like
    the
    Gingerbread
    Tin
    and
    Salted Caramel
    Pinecones,
    and
    11 new home items like London-themed ornaments and mugs - for easy, no-wrapping-necessary gifting, all under $20.
  • Activity
    kits
    and cocoa.
     The only-at-Target
    magic is
    here for the holidays,
    with a mix
    of owned brands like Good & Gather and Favorite Day (including more than 50 new peppermint items starting
    at
    $1.29),
    alongside
    top
    national
    brands. Fun,
    affordable
    options include
    activity
    kits
    $12 and under, hot cocoa creations under $5, gifts under $10 and stocking stuffers starting at $2.
  • Home items for
    the holidays, only at Target.     Owned and exclusive brands including Figmint kitchenware,
    Threshold
    and
    Hearth
    & Hand
    with
    Magnolia feature
    new,
    only-at-Target
    gift
    and home decor options starting at $5.

Easy
shopping

Consumers can save time and money at Target through Target's price match guarantee , free-to-join Target
Circle
membership
and
paid
Target
Circle
360 membership, which includes unlimited same-day delivery with no delivery fees on orders over $35, free two-day shipping and extended returns. With Target Circle 360, members can have all the makings of their Thanksgiving meal delivered straight to their door the same day they place their order, freeing up time for family and other holiday activities.

Every
consumer can
also
take
advantage
of
the
retailer's
free
same-day
services like
Drive
Up
and
Order
Pickup .

Shoppers
can
also
save
an
extra 5%3
if they
pay
with
Target
Circle Card,
get
Target
Circle deals
and more.

Price
reductions
for
additional
savings

Earlier this month, Target announced price reductions on more than 2,000 items , perfect for families prepping their home for holiday entertaining. Consumers will find reduced prices on everyday items needed to ready their households for the season and make the most of their budgets as they shop for each important moment - like preparing their homes for guests, purchasing gifts and cooking delicious holiday meals.

About
Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the
corporate website
and press center .

  • Prices are pre-tax. Offer not valid in Alaska or Hawaii. Bundle pricing effective 11/3.
  • Restrictions apply.
  • Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target/CircleCard
    for program rules and details.

    SOURCE Target Corporation

    MENAFN28102024003732001241ID1108823977


    • PR Newswire

