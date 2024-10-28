(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Target's Thanksgiving Meal is Back and $5 Less Than Last Year, Serving Four People for $20
The $20 Thanksgiving meal includes everything consumers need for a traditional Thanksgiving feast that serves four, which can easily be doubled to serve eight:
Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – up to 10 lb.
Good
&
Gather Russet
Potatoes –
5
lb.
Del
Monte
Cut Green Beans – 14.5
oz.
Campbell's Cream
of
Mushroom Soup
– 10.5 oz.
Ocean
Spray
Jellied Cranberry
Sauce
–
14
oz.
Stove Top
Turkey
Stuffing Mix –
6
oz.
Heinz
Home
Style
Roasted
Turkey Gravy –
12 oz.
"When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving - and smaller moments throughout the holiday season - are where Target shines the brightest," said
Rick Gomez , executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "From lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20, to a range of hosting and gifting options and special Target Circle 360 offerings, we're serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart."
More
Thanksgiving and
holiday
entertaining
options
This
year, Target
is
bringing even more
value
and
ease
to
Thanksgiving,
with
meal,
hosting and
gifting options including:
Turkey
at
79
cents per
pound, 20% less
per
pound than last
year
Side
dishes
like
Good
& Gather
Cheddar
Mac
and
Cranberry
Goat
Cheese,
and
desserts
including Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pie for under $5
Hosting
and
gift-giving
options
including
fresh flowers,
wines ,
Good
&
Gather charcuterie entertaining tray (just $11.99), apps, desserts and more
Target
Circle 360
free
frozen pizza
offer
Thanksgiving
eve
is
one
of
the
most
popular pizza
days
of
the
year.
From
Nov.
13-16,
all
members
of the Target
Circle 360
paid program can select
one
frozen pizza2 and redeem it for free at checkout when using same-day delivery - it's a simple way Target is saying thank you to its Target Circle 360 members and making it easier to prep for the holiday.
Entertaining
for
the
holidays
Target is a go-to destination for shoppers' entertaining and gifting needs, especially during Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays with nearly 700 new food, beverage and entertaining items to elevate every celebration all season long. A few highlights that will help take the guesswork out of entertainment prep and make it easy for consumers to be the best guest or host include:
John
Derian
for
Target.
Designer
and
longtime
Target collaborator John
Derian
returns with
his second limited-time-only Thanksgiving home collection, including favorites like ornate dinnerware and novelty pillows, all under $40, available now in stores and on Target .
Marks & Spencer. An expanded assortment
from the iconic British retailer offers 12
exclusive gourmet
food
and
beverage gifts
like
the
Gingerbread
Tin
and
Salted Caramel
Pinecones,
and
11 new home items like London-themed ornaments and mugs - for easy, no-wrapping-necessary gifting, all under $20.
Activity
kits
and cocoa.
The only-at-Target
magic is
here for the holidays,
with a mix
of owned brands like Good & Gather and Favorite Day (including more than 50 new peppermint items starting
at
$1.29),
alongside
top
national
brands. Fun,
affordable
options include
activity
kits
$12 and under, hot cocoa creations under $5, gifts under $10 and stocking stuffers starting at $2.
Home items for
the holidays, only at Target. Owned and exclusive brands including Figmint kitchenware,
Threshold
and
Hearth
& Hand
with
Magnolia feature
new,
only-at-Target
gift
and home decor options starting at $5.
Easy
shopping
Consumers can save time and money at Target through Target's price match guarantee , free-to-join Target
Circle
membership
and
paid
Target
Circle
360 membership, which includes unlimited same-day delivery with no delivery fees on orders over $35, free two-day shipping and extended returns. With Target Circle 360, members can have all the makings of their Thanksgiving meal delivered straight to their door the same day they place their order, freeing up time for family and other holiday activities.
Every
consumer can
also
take
advantage
of
the
retailer's
free
same-day
services like
Drive
Up
and
Order
Pickup .
Shoppers
can
also
save
an
extra 5%3
if they
pay
with
Target
Circle Card,
get
Target
Circle deals
and more.
Price
reductions
for
additional
savings
Earlier this month, Target announced price reductions on more than 2,000 items , perfect for families prepping their home for holiday entertaining. Consumers will find reduced prices on everyday items needed to ready their households for the season and make the most of their budgets as they shop for each important moment - like preparing their homes for guests, purchasing gifts and cooking delicious holiday meals.
About
Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the
corporate website
and press center .
Prices are pre-tax. Offer not valid in Alaska or Hawaii. Bundle pricing effective 11/3.
Restrictions apply.
Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target/CircleCard
for program rules and details.
SOURCE Target Corporation
