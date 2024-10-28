Iraq Protests To UN, Security Council On Israeli Occupation's Violation
BAGHDAD, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Iraq on Monday has formally submitted a protest letter to the United Nations Secretary General and Security Council, condemning the Israeli occupation's blatant violation of its airspace and Sovereignty to carry out an attack on Iran last Saturday.
This came in a statement by Iraqi government Spokesman Basim Al-Awadi.
"Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to communicate with the American side regarding this violation, based on the terms of the bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement and the United States' commitment to Iraq's security and sovereignty," said Al-Awadi.
"The Iraqi government reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Iraq's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. It will not allow Iraqi airspace or land to be used for attacks on other nations, particularly neighboring countries with whom Iraq shares mutual respect and interests," he noted.
"This stance reflects Iraq's commitment to regional stability, aiming to prevent the use of its territory in regional conflicts and to promote peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding," he
