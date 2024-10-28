Sino-India Pact On Border Positive Development In Bilateral Ties: Russian Envoy
Date
10/28/2024 5:08:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov Monday termed the Sino-India pact on the border issue a positive development in bilateral ties and welcomed the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.
Asserting that the recently concluded BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan was a“total success”, he said the grouping is“not an exclusive but an inclusive platform”.
ADVERTISEMENT
“BRICS is not anti-West but non-West,” Alipov said during an interaction with reporters here.
ADVERTISEMENT
To a question on the Sino-India pact on border issues, he said,“It is a positive development in India-China bilateral ties.”
On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
Read Also
Jaishankar Hails Military And Diplomacy For India-China LAC Patrolling Agreement
China Says Disengagement Of Troops Going On 'Smoothly' In Eastern Ladakh
Asked about the meeting between Modi and Xi, the Russian envoy to India said,“We have not played any role in it but we are happy that it took place in Kazan.”
“We wholeheartedly welcome the meeting,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28102024000215011059ID1108823748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.