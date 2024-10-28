Huge Potential For Growth In Qatar's Investment Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The stable and buoyant of Qatar has been growing at a fast pace. Qatar is a key business destination in the region as recent initiatives, mega projects and exciting events showcase the huge potential in the country.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Hesham Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Qetaifan Projects highlighted the upcoming projects and development in the country's sector.

During the recently held Cityscape Qatar 2024, Qetaifan Projects, the real estate developer for Qetaifan Island North made two major announcements with JMJ by revealing two of their flagship projects, SLS Doha and The Groove Residence. It also announced BBD International as the operator of the Qetaifan Island North school, through a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement.

Designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects and located on the Qetaifan Island North, SLS Doha The Grove Residences aims to set a new standard for innovation, sustainability, and luxury living in Qatar.

“The construction of the school starts this quarter and we aim by next year to announce our medical center operator,” he said.

Commenting on the realty sector, Sharaf pointed out that after the FIFA World Cup there was a slowdown in the real estate sector activates but the pickup started towards the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 to bring foreign direct investment. He said,“I believe there is an opportunity for investors to come to Qatar and establish business for more return on their investments. I see the potential is huge, it's a promising market for the investors. The country has a great infrastructure, medical industry and schooling services and amenities. With all these opportunities, I believe that it's a green land for investors with a lot of resources to utilise.”

“This is our fifth year in Cityscape Qatar. We launched the company in 2018 and today we are celebrating that most of our operating assets are operational - Rixos Premium and Meryal Waterpark. Also, Azure Beach Club was launched on October 17; our retail and F&B outlets will be launched in first quarter of 2025,” he added.

Speaking about sustainability in all the Qetaifan projects, he said, sustainability has several pillars from economic sustainability to ethical sustainability.“I look at our Qetaifan project in terms of a master plan and a product, it satisfies almost all the pillars of sustainability in terms of amenities and proper economic sustainability as we do not overload the market with huge supply, we control our supply, study our projects in terms of even pricing and valuations.”

“The designs and quality of our projects are aimed at being GSAS certified which varies from two up to four GSAS and JMJ is one of our examples."

"The entire design of the project is based on environmental and green resistant ability,” he added.

Qetaifan Island North represents a bold and visionary approach to real estate development, one that goes far beyond the mere construction of buildings and instead seeks to redefine the very essence of modern living.

At its core, this ambitious project is a testament to the power of thoughtful, sustainable planning and a steadfast commitment to elevating the human experience.