1956 -- Kuwait donated first Arab support to Algerian Revolution, granting it three million rupees.

1969 -- Kuwait inaugurated first ground station for communications via satellites in Um Al-Aish to work with satellite over Indian Ocean.

1994 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber granted United States President Bill Clinton Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer during short visit to Kuwait in appreciation of the United States' role in freeing Kuwait in 1991.

1996 -- Kuwait's national team won the 13th gulf football league in Oman, to regain its title of champion after six years.

2000 -- Kuwait announced donating USD 150 million for Al-Aqsa fund and Palestinian Intifada committing in compliance with extraordinary Arab summit decisions in Cairo, Egypt.

2003 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA0 launched website, which included several services in an effort to keep up with new age of technology especially in media sector.

2008 -- Actor Ali Al-Mufeedi passed away at age 69 years old. The renowned actor was a member of Arab Gulf Theater since 1968 and was awarded creative radio award in Cairo festival for radio and television in 2000.

2009 -- Constitutional Court proclaimed Badi Al-Dousari's election announcement in fifth constituency void and announced Khaled Al-Adwa winner instead.

2015 -- Islamic Malaysian University honors Kuwait for its role in the University's establishment, 60 years ago.

2015 -- Kuwait Fund for Economic Arab Development offers a sum of USD 30 million to aid Lebanon and host societies in hosting Syrian refugees.