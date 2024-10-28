CJI Chandrachud Reacts To Row Over PM Modi's Visit To His Home: 'Unnecessary, Unwarranted, Illogical'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud rejected the controversy surrounding Prime Narendra Modi's visit to his home for Ganesh Puja months ago and stressed that judges know their duties in the system.

“No judge, at least of them CJI or HC chief justice, can remotely invite any threat, actual or perceived, to the independence of the judiciary,” CJI Chandrachud told The Times of India in an interview.

CJI also termed the controversy over the PM's visit to his residence as“unnecessary, unwarranted, and illogical”. CJI Chandrachud also added that political executives, like the PM and CMs, can pay a visit to houses of judges on social occasions, maintaining that the spirit of an independent judiciary is so much entrenched among judges that judicial matters are“never discussed”.

Terming the controversy over the PM's visit to his residence for Ganpati puja as "unnecessary, unwarranted and illogical," CJI D Y Chandrachud mentioned a tradition, which he got to know about after taking over as Allahabad HC chief justice. According to TOI Interview, the CJ of Allahabad HC meets the CM after the oath-taking ceremony to discuss infrastructural issues faced by the judiciary.

“The second meeting of the CM always takes place at the residence of CJ,” TOI quoted CJI Chandrachud.

While stressing the importance of sparing discussions on judicial matters during social gatherings with political executives, CJI Chandrachud shared how common it is for the PM and CMs to visit the residences of the CJI and CJs of high courts and judges on social occasions like festivals, children's marriages or festivities, etc.