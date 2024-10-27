Weapons Destruction In Panama With OAS Certification

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Organization of American States (OAS) has certified Panama in the destruction of weapons in accordance with international standards and good practices.

The regional body grants this distinction by verifying the

audit, disposal and destruction process, in accordance with international practices.

The first certification in this procedure was granted in 2022, at which

time the OAS donated an ammunition incinerator to Panama

which is still in use today.

Since 2006, the OAS has been involved for the first time in the

control and destruction of weapons, assisting the Colombian government with the destruction of 18,000 firearms handed over by demobilized paramilitary groups in accordance with the country's peace process.

Panama's Security Minister Frank Ábrego said that for every weapon destroyed, one gang member is disarmed. In this first event, a total of 964 firearms and 18,568 rounds of ammunition were destroyed.







According to the authorities, there were 429 pistols, 259 revolvers, 152 shotguns, 49 rifles, 19 rifles, 9 submachine guns, 2 carbines and 7 air rifles, among others, seized in different operational actions. 649 suppliers and 52 accessories were also destroyed in compliance with a protocol established at the Weapons Destruction Center. At this event, the Governor of Panama, Mayín Correa, received recognition as an honorary police officer from the Minister of Security, Frank Ábrego. Ábrego thanked the National Police for their work in removing these weapons used by criminals from circulation. Subsequently, in 2007, the OAS supported the safe disposal of more than 900 tons of expired ammunition from the Nicaraguan Army and another 400 tons from the Guatemalan military. During the Government of José Raúl Mulino, the first ceremony for the destruction of weapons was held last Friday, October 25, at the headquarters of the National Police in Ancón.





These weapons were seized in different actions carried out by police units in coordination with the Public Prosecutor's Office, security forces and the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) through the Directorate of State Patrimonial Assets. During the Government of Laurentino Cortizo (2019-2014), 40,443 firearms; 531,253 ammunition; 8,499 suppliers and 559 accessories were destroyed. Prior to the destruction of weapons and ammunition, Minister Ábrego and Minister of Government Dinoska Montalvo signed an agreement for the reactivation of the“Weapons for Food or Medicine” program in the province of Panama. This program aims to remove as many weapons as possible from neighborhoods and streets, thereby reducing crime and violence rates. The program is expected to be replicated in other parts of the country.