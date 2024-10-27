(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 24, 2024: Jindal (India) Limited, part of prestigious B.C. Jindal Group and one of the leading downstream steel products manufacturers in India, today announced that it has signed a supply agreement with John Cockerill India Limited for cutting-edge Colour Coating Line (CCL). As part of this association, the state-of-the art colour coating line will be installed at Jindal (India) Limited’s Ranihati Works. With a substantial enhancement in the annual production capacity of coated steel, this strategic move stands to significantly enhance Jindal (India) Limited’s presence in the expanding high-end steel market.



The advanced CCL will enable Jindal (India) Limited to produce high-quality coated steel. Enhancing its competitive edge in the domestic high-end steel market, the company, through this project, reiterates its ongoing commitment to expand its portfolio of high-value steel products for the construction and appliance sector.



‘’This investment by Jindal (India) Limited underscores its dedication to producing premium steel products while boosting efficiency and sustainability. John Cockerill is our partner in this initiative as it has extensive expertise in designing and constructing continuous strip processing lines and we believe that this partnership is in line with our constant endeavour to offer and guarantee consistent quality”, Jindal (India) Limited spokesperson said.



As part of the contract, John Cockerill India Limited will deliver complete colour coating line, including two pay-off reels, stitcher machine, a multi-stage cleaning section, a vertical entry accumulator, Tension leveller, chemical coating, drying and paint coaters with curing ovens with RTO, exit accumulator, an inspection station, a cold laminator, and two tension reels.



With the utilisation of latest technology, the CCL is equipped to handle a wide range of thickness and width of steel strips. It will be capable of producing a variety of coated products with Polyester, RMP, SMP, Epoxy, PVC, PU, PVDF and Teflon paint coating with high-speed continuous processing capabilities.



Francois David Martino, President, John Cockerill Industry and Chairman of the Board of Directors at John Cockerill India Limited, said “We are delighted to be part of Jindal (India) Limited's expansion plans. Collaborating with a trusted, long-term partner in their pursuit of superior steel production reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence, particularly in high-end sectors such as automotive and white goods. This marks the third Colour Coating line contract that Jindal India has awarded to John Cockerill India Limited.”



The new Colour Coating Line is expected to be operational by end 2025, and will allow Jindal (India) Limited to meet the rising demand for high-end steel products and maintain its leadership in the market.



Key factors influencing Jindal India’s decision to partner with John Cockerill India Limited include John Cockerill’s extensive expertise in designing and constructing continuous strip processing lines, and their cutting-edge technology, which guarantees consistent quality and high plant availability.







