Qatar Automobiles Company Launches All-New Mitsubishi XFORCE In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorised general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, officially launched the all-new Mitsubishi XFORCE (also known as the Outlander in some markets) during a grand ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel Doha.

This makes Qatar one of the key markets for the introduction of this new model from the renowned brand.

The event was attended by Kano Daichi, Manager GCC Markets at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Walid Rashed, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Mitsubishi Motors Middle East & Africa; Frank Zauner, General Manager of Qatar Automobiles Company; QAC management along with special guests,

media representatives, and influencers.

Frank Zauner, General Manager, Qatar Automobiles Company said:“The launch of the all-new XFORCE aligns perfectly with Qatar Automobiles Company and Mitsubishi Motors' strategy to introduce an elegant, sporty, and modern vehicle to the market, designed to meet the expectations of the new generation, and equipped with the latest technology and features. I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to our customers and community by providing reliable, cutting-edge vehicles that meet their daily needs. We are equally committed to delivering exceptional after-sales services, ensuring that every customer's experience with Mitsubishi is smooth, affordable, and satisfying.”

Commenting on the XFORCE launch in Qatar, Kano Daichi, Manager GCC Markets at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said:“We are excited to bring the all-new XFORCE to Qatar. It will resonate well with young families, professionals, and adventurers who are looking for a stylish SUV that complements their active lifestyles. It is for the bold, adventurous, and those who demand more and are not afraid to challenge boundaries.”

Walid Rashed, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Mitsubishi Motors Middle East & Africa said:“We are proud to launch the all-new XFORCE in Qatar and the Middle East which will redefine the standards of the compact SUV segment. Its elegant and bold design, as well as cutting-edge technology and luxurious amenities will make it an ideal choice of the new generations.”

The stylish, yet bold compact SUV is designed based on the concept of“best-suited buddy for an exciting lifestyle” to bring excitement, comfort, and practicality to customers' everyday lives.

Other key interior highlights include dual-zone climate control with rear and driver knee air vents, wireless smartphone charging, USB Type A & C ports in the rear console, synthetic leather seats with an anti-rise temperature function, hands-free power tailgate, and Nanoe X air purifier, all of which ensure a comfortable and connected ride.

On the safety front, XFORCE is engineered with a plethora of driver-assistance systems and advanced safety features, including six airbags, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), an electric parking brake with an auto hold function, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), thereby providing peace of mind for both drivers and passengers.

The all-new XFORCE and the full line up of Mitsubishi cars are available at Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, in its showroom on Salwa Road in Doha.