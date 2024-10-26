Saudi-Hosted Donors' Conf. Raises USD 1.1 Bln In Aid Pledges To Sahel, Lake Chad Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Arabia-hosted donors' raised Saturday USD 1.1 billion in aid pledges to support displaced people and refugees in the Sahel and Lake Chad region.

The one-day event was organized by Saudi Arabia through, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and coordination with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) held in Jeddah Saturday.

At the conference's conclusion, Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Center Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the conference collected in-kind contributions from over ten donor countries, agencies, and organizations.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the generous donors, highlighting that these contributions reflect a commitment to the values of giving and solidarity.

These pledges would play a crucial role in enabling humanitarian organizations to provide essential assistance, promoting security and prosperity for those affected, he clarified.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment, through KSrelief, to continue and intensify efforts to reach as many people in need as possible, working in partnership with all stakeholders to achieve these humanitarian goals.

At the conference, Al-Rabeeah announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged an additional USD 30 million in support of the Sahel and Lake Chad region, bringing the total allocation to USD 51 million since the beginning of 2024.

This pledge underscores the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to assisting disaster-affected communities and reflects its dedication to supporting international initiatives in various regions worldwide, he said. (end)

