Israel-Iran War: 'Missiles, Mayhem, And Munitions' A Comparison Of Nuclear Power, Ballistic Missiles, And Air Defense

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On Saturday, Israel launched targeting multiple sites in Iran, with explosions echoing around Tehran. Israeli spokesperson Daniel Hagari proudly declared on social media, "We carried out targeted and precise against military targets in Iran – and thwarted immediate threats to the State of Israel."

This aggressive move raises questions: Is this the escalation that the world has been warning Israel against?

These bombings come shortly after Iran's missile barrage on Israeli cities, where at least 180 ballistic missiles were fired on October 2.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that this was in response to the loss of civilian lives in Gaza and Lebanon due to Israeli strikes, as well as targeted assassinations of IRGC, Hamas, and Hezbollah leaders.

The IRGC explicitly aimed for three military bases in Tel Aviv, signalling a significant shift in the conflict.

Since 1948, Israel has faced various conflicts with Arab forces, but direct warfare with Iran has been limited. Israel often accuses neighbouring countries like Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine of acting as proxies for Iranian influence.

Throughout the years, Israel has engaged in covert operations against Iranian interests , including cyberattacks and targeted assassinations of key figures in Iran's nuclear programme, such as nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh .

Israel has been accused of targeting high-ranking members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards outside its borders. Recent incidents include the killing of a general on September 27 alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, and an airstrike on April 1, 2024, on Iran's consular annex in Damascus, which reportedly killed seven Revolutionary Guards members, including two high-ranking officials.

Military Strengths: A Closer Look

According to The Military Balance 2023, Iran boasts an active military force of 610,000 personnel, including 350,000 in the army and 190,000 in the IRGC.

Israel , on the other hand, has 169,500 active personnel, with a strong reserve force of 465,000.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that Iran's military spending was $10.3 billion in 2023, while Israel 's expenditure soared to $27.5 billion, partly due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Israel's defence strategy centres around the Iron Dome, a highly effective missile defence system capable of intercepting most incoming projectiles.

There are 10 Iron Dome batteries scattered around Israel. Other systems intercept medium and long-range missiles. The David's Sling intercepts missiles ranging between 40km and 300km . The Arrow System intercepts missiles with a range of up to 2,400km.

In contrast, Iran has a range of different surface-to-air missile defence systems. These include the over 42 long-range Russian-manufactured S-200s, S-300s and local Bavar-373; the over 59 medium-range US MIM-23 Hawk, HQ-2J and Khordad-15; and the 279 short-range Chinese-manufactured CH-SA-4 and 9K331 Tor-M1.

Not to forget, Iran deployed the short-range, low-altitude Azarakhs , which means“thunderbolt” in Persian. It is an infrared detection system, equipped with radar and electro-optic systems to detect and intercept targets.

According to the Missile Defense Project of the US-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS):

Iran has at least 12 different types of medium-range and short-range ballistic missiles in its arsenal. These range from the Tondar 69, which has a range of 150km to the Khorramshahr and Sejjil, which both range up to 2,000km.

Israel has at least four different types of small, medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, ranging from the LORA with a range of 280km (174 miles) to the Jericho-3 with a range between 4,800km and 6,500km.

While Israel is believed to have around 90 nuclear warheads, Iran's nuclear ambitions remain a point of contention.

Iran operates a complex nuclear programme and has facilities that could eventually lead to weaponisation. However, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has declared a religious edict against nuclear weapons, complicating the discourse.

As Israel and Ira inch closer to direct confrontation, the global community watches with concern. The ongoing tit-for-tat military actions and escalating rhetoric signal a precarious situation, with potential repercussions not just for the two nations but for regional and global stability.

The future remains uncertain, and the world will be closely monitoring these developments.