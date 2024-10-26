Russians Strike Three Settlements In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, the Russian invaders launched strikes on three settlements, damaging residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The Kharkiv regional military administration posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“The Russian forces continue to attack populated areas in Kharkiv region.” the post reads.

It was noted that at around 2:00, the invaders struck the city of Kupiansk. Preliminary reports indicate that they shelled the area with mortars, resulting in damage to a house. No civilians were injured.

Then, at 10:40, the invaders struck the village of Zahryzove in Izium district. As a result of the strikes, a private residential house was destroyed, no casualties were reported.

Additionally, at around 11:40, the Russians shelled the village of Radkove in Chuhuiv district, where an enemy projectile hit a private residential building. According to updated information from the regional administration, from under the rubble of the house, rescuers recovered the body of a deceased 65-year-old man.

Moreover, in Kharkiv district, there were enemy hits in the open territory. Preliminary information suggests that there were no casualties, as reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv regional military administration.

As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the explosions heard by the residents today occurred outside the city.