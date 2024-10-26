J & K Cong Leaders Seek Removal Of Ex-Party Chief Vikar Rasool For Trying To Destabilise Party

Sources in Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said district-level leaders were not happy with Wani, and accused him of using party leader Ghulam Nabi Monga - who they described as a“failed Congressmen” - to destabilise the party.

“He incites others to question the decisions of the party high command vis-a-vis alliance with National Conference and other decisions concerning J-K Congress,” a source in the party quoted leaders as having said.

“We will be seeking his immediate removal as Special Invitee Congress Working Committee (CWC) given the fact that he doesn't deserve this position,” the source said.

The JKPCC sources said it is“shameful” on his part to“incite” others to create indiscipline in the party despite having been a PCC president himself. Wani seems“desperate” and is attempting to damage the party after his removal as PCC chief, they added.

Karra was appointed as JKPCC president ahead of the assembly elections.

The party leadership has confirmed reports that Wani is directly making phone calls to various leaders in Jammu as well as in Kashmir aiming to instigate them to speak against the party high command and state leadership, they said.

He is also trying to influence them to attend his close-door meetings, which are being conducted against the party's policies and programmes, they added.“We strongly condemn such manoeuvring on Wani's part,” the source said.

The leaders also hit out at Monga for“creating indiscipline” in the party and said he neither has any public following nor has he won even a panchayat election from his native place.

“Monga has a compulsive habit of creating conflicts and damaging the party to serve his vested interests, which has been reported to party high command on various occasions in the past. He finds his existence in the party only by creating conflicts, and always tries to portray himself larger than his life size.

“He shamelessly tries to cover up his biggest electoral achievement of garnering only 400 votes when he contested the assembly election from Baramulla,” a party leader said.

The Congress leaders said they had full confidence in the leadership of PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, terming him the tallest leader of J-K. Karra has always proved himself to be“a man of commitment” with great conviction who never bowed before power or position, they said.

“Karra is a man of principle under whose leadership Congress party will grow and deliver on the ground, his leadership and organisational skills cannot be questioned.

“Despite facing proxies and other challenges during the elections, the JKPCC president registered victory with a thumping margin, which should work as an eye opener for everyone,” the leader said.

“We feel proud to have Karra as JKPCC president for the party's image among the people after he took over as party chief.

“We hail the decision of party high command, especially Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi for appointing him as PCC president,” they added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now