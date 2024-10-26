Iran Reports Explosions Near Tehran

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian reported early Saturday morning the sound of explosions around the capital, Tehran, without specifying their source.

According to Iranian state television, citing security sources, the loud noises heard in the outskirts of Tehran are due to air defense activities, but the exact origin of the sounds remains unclear. Authorities are investigating the source, and both Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad Airport continue operating normally.

The official Iranian news agency, IRNA, confirmed that around 2:15 a.m. local time, several loud noises resembling explosions were heard, particularly in western Tehran, clarifying that some of the sounds were caused by Tehran's air defense systems.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced that it had carried out precise strikes on military targets in Iran, stating that the operations were in response to recent Iranian attacks against the Israeli entity in recent months.

