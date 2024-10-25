South Korean Company Turing Co. Launches Its 'Mathkong' App In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 25th, 2024 - Turing Co., a leading South Korean tech company launches its AI-driven maths platform, 'MathKong,' in the Indian market. Following its immense success as the number one maths learning app in South Korea, MathKong is set to transform maths education in India by providing personalised and interactive learning experiences tailored to meet the needs of Indian students. Turing Co. is also part of K-Startup Centre (KSC) - India 2024, an accelerator program run by The Circle: Founders Club.



In its first phase of the Indian launch, MathKong has introduced its beta version of the app, with plans to expand its offerings based on local user feedback. The platform will soon include a comprehensive curriculum tailored to the requirements of Indian board exams, such as CBSE, and competitive tests that Indian students strive to excel in. MathKong's content development team is dedicated to creating high-quality educational material that aligns with Indian education standards, ensuring students receive the best resources to succeed academically.



"India's large and diverse student population makes it a strategic and exciting market for us. We believe that MathKong's AI-powered personalised learning approach can truly bridge the gap in maths education by offering high-quality, cost-free resources to students from all walks of life. Our platform provides customised study recommendations and delivers detailed, step-by-step feedback that enhances each student's problem-solving skills in real time. We are committed to continuously improving and localising our services to meet the needs of Indian students, empowering them to reach their highest potential." said Minkyu Choi, Founder, and CEO, of Turing Co.



Turing Co., is part of the K-Startup Centre (KSC) 2024 cohort, run by The Circle: Founders Club (FC) in India, part of a global initiative aimed at helping South Korean startups explore opportunities in the Indian market. Supported by the Korea Institute of Startups & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), this program benefits startups from diverse sectors through mentoring, business connections, networking events, and local market insights to support cross-border innovation.



MathKong leverages the power of AI and mobile technology to offer educational services to students that adapt to their learning requirements. The platform uses AI to conduct comprehensive performance analysis based on students' learning records, allowing it to recommend efficient study courses to help improve their scores. Students receive step-by-step hints and detailed feedback while solving problems, ensuring they understand the problem-solving process thoroughly.



MathKong distinguishes itself from other maths learning platforms currently available in India with several key features. The platform's advanced UI/UX design allows for beautifully rendered maths problems with crisp typography, ensuring that complex equations and diagrams are clear and visually engaging. Integrating gamification elements into the app makes learning maths more enjoyable, a feature that has already proven highly effective in boosting user engagement in South Korea.



India, known for its strong focus on education and large, English-speaking student population, presents a unique environment for MathKong's AI-powered learning model. Additionally, the vast amount of data that can be collected from Indian users will be crucial in further enhancing the AI's capabilities, driving the platform's evolution as a leader in personalised maths education. Understanding the challenges of the Indian education sector, where access to quality learning resources is often limited by cost, space, and availability of skilled tutors, Turing Co. aims to bridge these gaps. MathKong makes quality education accessible to a broader audience, by providing a cost-free, AI-powered maths tutor that students can access via smartphones.





About MathKong



MathKong, developed by Turing Co., is a leading AI-powered maths learning platform that revolutionises the way students approach maths education. With its advanced technology, MathKong provides personalised learning experiences, real-time feedback, and interactive study recommendations, making maths engaging and accessible to students of all levels. As the number one maths learning app in South Korea, MathKong is now expanding its footprint into the Indian market, aiming to empower students with innovative, high-quality educational resources that are entirely free of cost.

Company :-Adgcraft

User :- Balraj Singh

Email :...