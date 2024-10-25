Death Toll Tops 2,634 From Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- The Israeli on several parts of Lebanon have claimed 2,634 lives and 12,252 others since October 8, 2023, the Lebanese of said on Friday.

The figures include 41 deaths and 133 injuries from 125 air attacks launched by the Israeli occupation forces in the past 24 hours, said Dr. Nasser Yassin, coordinator of the emergency committee and of health.

A total of 11,085 Israeli have forced 190,975 people to flee their homes, he said, noting that 1,097 shelters were set up in Beirut, Mount Lebanon and other parts of the country, with 929 shelters reaching their maximum occupancy.

Besides, 348,237 Syrian people and 156,505 Lebanese people have crossed the borders into Syria since September 23, Yassin said, citing figures of the Lebanese General Security Directorate.

The Israeli occupation forces have launched 200 attacks on Lebanese health facilities, including ambulances, killing 163 medical personnel and injuring 272 others since October 8, 2023, he added. (end)

