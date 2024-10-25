(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Exhibit Immersive Content at Super Taikyu Series 2024 Final Fuji Providing a motorsports x immersive experience with Japan's first outdoor-compatible mobile dome tent

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 25, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced today that it will exhibit Japan's first(1) outdoor-compatible mobile immersive dome tent in the event square at the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2024 Empowered by BRIDGESTONE Round7 (Round 7 Super Taikyu Final Fuji), to be held on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17, 2024. This initiative aims to communicate the appeal of motorsports and the Super Taikyu Series in a new way while conveying its fun and depth to as many people as possible, including children.







Immersion is a communication technique that combines audio and visual experiences in all directions to create a three-dimensional immersive experience. In this exhibit, immersion is combined with a large tent that is 14 meters wide and 8.2 meters tall to create a design that allows visitors to experience the thrill and speed of motorsports in a realistic way content also makes full use of audio and video collected from Super Taikyu races over the course of the year, allowing visitors to enjoy a synesthetic experience that focuses on the perspectives of various people involved in the races, such as drivers and mechanics, as well as cars and parts, such as the hydrogen engine and carbon-neutral fuel tent and video content are being produced in collaboration with T&S Ltd.(2)

This content was planned and developed through discussions on how to promote the appeal of motorsports and the Super Taikyu Series, based on the Super Taikyu Waigaya Club's(3) desire to invigorate them. Production was made possible by the cooperation of the Super Taikyu MIRAI Organization, which manages the Super Taikyu Series, and Fuji International Speedway Co., Ltd., the race organizer, as well as the Super Taikyu Waigaya Club members SUBARU CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Honda Racing Corporation, and Mazda Motor Corporation, all of whom shot and provided new videos overflowing with realism.

TGR hopes that this initiative will not only provide entertainment, but also help spread the appeal of motorsports and contribute to the development of the industry. Starting with the Round 7 Super Taikyu Final Fuji exhibition, TGR is considering exhibiting at various events and venues beyond the arena of motorsports to provide this new experience to as many people as possible.

(1) As of October 2024, according to Toyota Motor Corporation

(2) Click here for details (Japanese only)

(3) A forum formed by automobile manufacturers to create the future of cars and motorsports across the boundaries of manufacturers.

Click here for details (Japanese only)



Sectors: Automotive