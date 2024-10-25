Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drones

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra)-- As part of the continuous operations of the Border Guard Forces on its numerous border fronts, the Southern Military Zone thwarted two attempts to smuggle drugs using two drones on its western front on Friday."The Border Guard Forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with the military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, were able to thwart the two smuggling attempts using the two drones that tried to cross the border," according to a military source at the General Command of the Jordan - Arab Army.He clarified that after they were tracked down and dealt with inside Jordanian territory, the rules of engagement were implemented, and the confiscated goods were turned over to the relevant authorities.The source affirmed that in order to preserve the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Jordan Armed Forces are still using all of their capability and powers to stop smuggling and infiltration attempts by force.