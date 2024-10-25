Ataccama Launches Data Quality Snowflake Native App To Enhance Data Quality Validation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Joint customers can now conduct

data quality validation activities using Ataccama within Snowflake

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ataccama today announced the launch of Ataccama Data Quality as a Snowflake Native App, using the Snowflake Native App Framework .

The Ataccama Data Quality App

elevates the data quality capabilities by enabling users to maintain high data standards effortlessly within their existing workflows. The app is available to joint customers natively via Snowflake Marketplace, providing a set of pre-defined rules that allow users to quickly and easily validate the quality of their data prior to using it.

Jay Limburn, Chief Product Officer at Ataccama, said, "The real value of data lies in being able to trust it and be able to apply it to business use cases confidently. Managing the increasingly complex enterprise data landscape to deliver high-quality data, data engineers and data scientists can provide accurate, trustworthy data to business teams to support better decision-making.

Offering native data quality capabilities

to Snowflake customers within their data environment provides simple access to our best-in-class data quality engine and

will help them transform their data to deliver immediate insights to support business outcomes such as improved marketing, reduced risk and product innovations."

Ataccama and Snowflake are working together to mobilize the world's data with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers to tackle data quality issues that undermine the value of the data and prevent trustworthy insights from being extracted and applied across the business. Data experts using the Ataccama Data Quality App in Snowflake benefit from improved efficiency and accuracy, and can deliver trusted data to business users to apply to business initiatives such as customer experience, compliance, marketing and business development.

"Data quality is key to maximizing the value of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enabling businesses to trust their data for better insights and innovation," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "This collaboration aims to deliver greater choice to our joint customers by giving them the ability to integrate Ataccama's capabilities directly within Snowflake to enable seamless, high-quality data management and empowering users to make data-driven decisions with confidence."

Built using the Snowflake Native App Framework, the Ataccama Data Quality App will give Snowflake customers access to a predefined set of DQ rules and documentation explaining which rules are available and how they work. Data Engineers can use these rules while writing SQL code in Snowflake and execute data quality checks

as part of the output of the SQL statement. Customers can download the app from the Snowflake Marketplace and start using it within minutes, delivering seamless integration with just a few clicks.

The Snowflake Native App Framework enables developers to build applications using Snowflake's core functionalities, distribute them globally on Snowflake Marketplace , and deploy them within a customer's Snowflake account. To learn more about the Snowflake Native App Framework and how to become a Snowflake partner, click here .

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables organizations to accelerate business initiatives with high quality data they trust using Ataccama ONE, a unified data trust platform. Combining data quality, lineage, observability, governance and master data management in a single solution, Ataccama supports hundreds of organizations around the world to increase revenue, decrease costs and mitigate risk. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. Learn more at .

SOURCE Ataccama

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED