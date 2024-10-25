VEON’S Jazzcash Partners With Dgpays To Enhance E-Commerce In Pakistan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam and Dubai, 25 October 2024: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, today announced that JazzCash, the services arm of Jazz, VEON's digital operator in Pakistan, has signed an agreement with Dgpays, a leading financial infrastructure provider in the EMEA region. This partnership will enable JazzCash to modernize its payment gateway for transactions, enhancing transaction speed, security, fraud prevention capabilities, and the overall experience for both merchants and consumers across Pakistan.

Adoption of digital wallets is driving the growth in cashless payments in Pakistan. The number of digital wallet transactions surged 134% year-on-year to 269 million for the 12 months ended 30 June 2024, accounting for 87% of all online e-commerce payments1. JazzCash, which currently serves over 1,700 e-commerce merchants across a wide array of sectors, has delivered accelerated growth as well, processing over 110 million transaction sin the first three quarters of 2024, an increase of 150% year-on-year.

"At JazzCash, we are dedicated to empowering businesses, from microentrepreneurs to startups and SMEs, with the financial tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy. As Pakistan's e-commerce sector undergoes unprecedented growth, JazzCash is committed to providing secure, seamless, and swift payment solutions. Our new payment gateway will enable thousands of e-commerce merchants to accelerate their growth by streamlining transactions, simplifying checkout, and enhancing security," said Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash.

"We are pleased to partner with JazzCash to bring our advanced payment gateway solutions to Pakistan's dynamic fintech market. At Dgpays, we focus on building innovative, scalable payment infrastructures that empower businesses to grow and customers to transact securely and seamlessly. By collaborating with JazzCash, we are enhancing digital payment capabilities and driving financial inclusion in a region poised for immense growth," said Serkan Omerbeyoglu, CEO and Founder of Dgpays.

The upgraded payment gateway will offer faster transactions, a comprehensive merchant management system, customizable checkout pages, and advanced fraud prevention tools. This partnership and technology upgrade aligns with JazzCash's broader mission to advance Pakistan's digital payment landscape. By empowering businesses with the latest payment technologies, JazzCash is driving financial inclusion, simplifying online payments, and continuing to lead the country toward a cashless society.

About JazzCash

JazzCash, Pakistan's leading fintech player, has over 44 million registered users, over 245,000 registered agents, and 350,000+ registered businesses. JazzCash offers a broad portfolio of financial services for customers, including payments, lending, insurance, government to public payments for various services. For more information, please visit: .

About Dgpays

Dgpays is an international B2B Fintech Platform as a Service company that works with banks, fintech companies, non-financial institutions, mobile network operators and government entities such as transportation authorities. Among Dgpays shareholders are EBRD – European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Truffle Capital, Isbank, Dogus Group and Endeavor Catalyst Fund: .

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: .

Disclaimer

This release contains“forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON's strategy, investment plans, and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 Data is sourced from the latest Payment Systems Review released by the State Bank of Pakistan, published in October 2024.





