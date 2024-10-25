Five Israeli Occupying Soldiers Killed In S. Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Five Israeli occupying soldiers were killed in ongoing fighting in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to the Israeli occupying military.
The slain occupying soldiers' names were identified, it said in a statement, adding that four others were injured in the battles, including two in critical condition.
Israeli occupying forces have expanded their aggression by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on October 1. (pickup previous)
