Delhi Riots 2020: Expeditiously Hear Sharjeel Imam Bail Plea In UAPA Case, SC Tells Delhi HC
Date
10/25/2024 7:07:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Friday told the Delhi High Court to expeditiously hear the bail plea of student activist Sharjeel Imam in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case related to Delhi riots which took place in February 2020.
A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma said it was not inclined to entertain the plea, which also sought bail under Article 32 of the Constitution.
Imam's counsel, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, said the bail plea had been pending since 2022 while clarifying he was not pressing for bail at the present stage.
The top court noted the high court would be hearing the case on November 25.
“This being the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the constitution, we are not inclined to entertain the same. However, petitioner shall be at liberty to request the high court to hear the bail application as expeditiously as possible preferably on November 25, as fixed by the high court. The high court shall consider the said request,” held the bench.
Imam and several others were booked under the stringent provisions UAPA and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the“masterminds” of the“larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.
