Transport Minister Meets With ICAO Council President
Date
10/25/2024 2:17:52 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
DOHA: Minister of transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council President H E Salvatore Sciacchitano.
Meeting in the ministry's offices yesterday, the two officials discussed ways to enhance Qatar-ICAO relations in civil aviation, key air transportation facilitation issues as well as contributing to environment protection issues and carbon emissions mitigation research and development.
Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority; Essa Abdulla Al Malki, Permanent Representative of Qatar on the ICAO Council; and Mohamed Khalifa Rahma, Director, Air Transport Bureau, the ICAO, attended the meeting.
