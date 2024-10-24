Process To Restore Statehood May Begin Soon: Sources

Chief Omar Abdullah held a 30-minute meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening in New Delhi, where Shah assured full support to the elected and discussed the restoration of statehood, sources said.

They said that the dialogue between the CM and HM was focused on key governance matters.

Sources also said that CM Omar Abdullah discussed the electricity supply in Jammu and Kashmir for winters. The power supply, which has been a recurring challenge, particularly during harsh winters was discussed in detail during the meeting, they said.

The resolution for restoring statehood was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on October 19 and subsequently cleared by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The move to restore statehood has been a long-standing demand after it was revoked in August 2019 when Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized into two Union Territories, following the abrogation of Article 370.

In its first meeting last week, the J&K cabinet had passed a resolution demanding the restoration of statehood.

“The restoration of statehood will be the beginning of the healing process, reclaiming constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the resolution, which Lt Governor Manoj Sinha cleared.

Besides statehood, the resolution also emphasises on the J&K government's commitment to protect the identity and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Protection of Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity and the constitutional rights of people remain the cornerstone of the newly elected government's policy,” according to the resolution.

Under the scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had exclusive land ownership and job privileges. After the formation of the new government following over six years of President's rule in J&K, there is a yearning for the restoration of statehood and constitutional safeguards on land and job rights for the locals.

Abdullah's meeting with the Prime Minister is being seen as a major step in ensuring a smooth functioning of the J&K government as the LG retains the powers to decide on key matters related to the police and law and order. (KNS)

