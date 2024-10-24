London Dairy Ice Cream - International Ice Cream Consortium Award Winner

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Roseville, CA / YOLOWIRE / Oct 24th, 2024 / %ArmadaMercantile Ltd., (Symbol: CSE: $ARM and OTC: $AAMTF) through its subsidiary Ace Foods, announces that London Dairy Ice Cream has been named “best ice cream maker of the year” and other awards at the International Ice Cream Consortium held in Italy. The awards are as follows:

- 1st place in the category of BEST ICE CREAM MAKER OF THE YEAR for the most extraordinary and inspirational achievements in 2024

- 1st place in the category of MOST INNOVATIVE ICE CREAM for London Dairy Coconutello ice cream and bar.

- 2nd place in the category of BEST COMMERCIAL SOLUTION for do it yourself sandwich promotion.

- 2nd place in the category of BEST TECHNICAL SOLUTION for nitrogen blanketing.

About Ace Foods: Ace Foods is master/importer distributor of the London Dairy (London Dairy Ice Cream ) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy (London Dairy Instagram ) is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Below are links to a London Dairy TV commercial and useful customer reviews.

London Dairy Marketing Video

5,000 Mouthshut reviews

For more information pertaining to Armada Mercantile Ltd., visit: .

“Patrick Cole”

President

Contact Telephone Number: 916-746-0029.

