Cargostore And HALEYS Forge Partnership To Drive Qatar's Offshore Growth

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) In a move that signals the growing importance of Qatar's sector, two giants, Cargostore Worldwide and HALEYS Group Middle East , have announced a strategic partnership poised to reshape the offshore logistics landscape. The collaboration is set to provide vital infrastructure through the of certified DNV 2.7-1 Cargo Carrying Units (CCUs) , including refrigerated reefers, to meet the increasing demand driven by the nation's energy sector projects.s

Qatar's burgeoning energy sector, particularly the North Field and Al-Shaheen projects, is expected to significantly boost LNG production, making reliable, specialized logistics support a necessity. The newly formed partnership between Cargostore and HALEYS comes at a crucial juncture. As the country looks to meet its ambitious production goals, seamless access to high-quality containers for offshore operations will be indispensable.

At the heart of this alliance lies the perfect blend of global reach and local expertise. Cargostore, with its extensive supply network across more than 25 countries, brings with it unparalleled experience in delivering container solutions tailored for the offshore sector. HALEYS, a Qatari-based firm with deep roots in the local market, offers the on-the-ground know-how necessary to meet the stringent demands of Qatar's energy sector. HALEYS specialized in offering premium solutions, including engineering design, marine and offshore support, certified structural steel fabrication and repair, equipment rental, inspection, testing, calibration and integrated maintenance services.

A Seamless Solution for Offshore Operators

This partnership offers a much-needed lifeline to companies operating in Qatar's offshore fields. For these businesses, which are often tasked with managing the logistics of transporting equipment and hazardous materials, the stakes are high. DNV 2.7-1 certified containers ensure safety and compliance with international standards-an essential factor when dealing with Qatar's high-stakes energy projects.

Qatar's energy ambitions are not just focused on boosting production- they are intricately tied to Qatar National Vision 2030 , a long-term plan that emphasizes sustainability and economic growth. The partnership between Cargostore and HALEYS is firmly aligned with this vision, offering logistical solutions that not only meet immediate demands but also contribute to the country's long-term environmental and economic goals.

Leaders Welcome the Collaboration

In discussing the partnership, Andrew Hart , CEO of Cargostore, expressed excitement about expanding operations in Qatar, emphasizing that their robust, certified containers are well-suited for the offshore oil and gas sector. His sentiments were echoed by Jassi Chakkamattil , CEO of HALEYS, who highlighted that their mission is to bring local expertise to support Qatar's energy sector, ensuring projects remain on track and compliant with safety regulations.

This strategic partnership is more than just a business agreement; it represents a key advancement in the infrastructure supporting Qatar's oil and gas industry. By offering uninterrupted supply, safety compliance, and round-the-clock customer service, this collaboration is poised to provide tangible benefits that will streamline operations for offshore companies.

Discover how HALEYS Group Middle East and CARGOSTORE WORLDWIDE partnership can benefit your offshore projects! Click Here

LinkedIn

Permalink