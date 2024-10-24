EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Fourteenth in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of S.M.A. Metalltechnik GmbH & Co. KG and its subsidiaries

24.10.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fourteenth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of S.M.A. Metalltechnik GmbH & Co. KG and its subsidiaries

New add-on to strengthen the SFC Group

Leading manufacturer of highly impermeable aluminium pipes Expected revenues in 2025 of ca. EUR 160 million Munich, October 24, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of S.M.A. Metalltechnik GmbH & Co. KG and its subsidiaries. The company will join the SFC Group as a new add-on investment, strengthening SFC's product capabilities and customer portfolio. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2024. Headquartered in Backnang, Germany, S.M.A. Metalltechnik specialises in development and manufacturing of highly impermeable aluminium pipes, particularly for cooling media used in automotive applications, such as interior climate control and battery cooling. In addition to Germany, the Group has manufacturing facilities in South Africa, Romania and China. In recent years, the company has established long-term relationships with blue-chip automotive customers. With around 1,500 employees worldwide, the company is expected to generate around EUR 160 million in revenue in 2025. With the acquisition of S.M.A Metalltechnik and its expertise in climate control and thermal management solutions, SFC Group completes its product offering in fluid transfer systems, further strengthening its position in the market. The transaction will also enhance existing customer relationships and provide access to a broader, high-quality customer base. SFC Group offers fluid transfer systems, lightweight fluid products, and sealing solutions for the automotive industry. Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "With the acquisition of S.M.A Metalltechnik, we are further strengthening our Automotive & Mobility segment in the area of highly impermeable pipes. This strategic add-on represents another step for SFC Group towards being the preferred provider of advanced, sustainable, and

innovative sealing and fluid solutions for customers worldwide and we're looking forward to the implementation of operational improvements using Mutares' best practices."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

