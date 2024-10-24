BRICS+ Outreach Meeting Tackles Mideast Conflict, Global Order, Reform

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) KAZAN, Russia - Leaders of BRICS nations and representatives from over 36 countries gathered in Russia's Kazan on Thursday for the BRICS+ outreach meeting, where the conflict in the Middle East took centre stage alongside discussions on global governance reform.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the summit, expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the region.

“The situation in the Middle East is worrying, as it involves the exacerbation of a long-standing conflict,” said.“The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East brings the region to the brink of full-scale war.”

Putin stressed the need for a peaceful resolution based on internationally recognized principles. He called for an end to violence and emphasised that“it is impossible to restore peace in the region without rectifying the historical injustice in the Palestinian territories.” He also urged the launch of a comprehensive political process to address the conflict.

“All BRICS countries are concerned about the situation in Gaza and hope that all options will be used to reduce tensions,” Putin added.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi echoed concerns about the escalating conflict in the Middle East and called for increased South-South cooperation to address global crises.

“It stands as a platform for cooperation and mutual respect among nations, while also reflecting the grouping's commitment to intensifying consultations and effective coordination with friendly and influential countries beyond its membership. This aims to achieve our shared interests,” Al-Sisi said.

He warned that the current global landscape is“marked by crises and complex challenges,” with“protectionist tendencies and unilateral policies” threatening the credibility of the multilateral international system.

“Amidst this fragmentation, Egypt believes it is essential for developing countries to unite and strengthen South-South cooperation,” Sisi said.“This is crucial as a means to address the current challenges.”

Al-Sisi also criticised the ongoing aggression on Gaza, which now also extended to Lebanon-Palestinian conflict, which he called“an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.” He called for a unified international effort to stop the“dangerous escalation in the region and prevent it from sliding into a full-scale war.”

China's President Xi Jinping told the meeting hat world peace and development are still facing formidable challenges and urged the group to be a“stabiliser” to ensure global security.

Addressing other leaders of Brics nations on the final day of the summit, Xi noted that China is doing what it can to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from spreading.

“We will continue to advance the ceasefire efforts in Gaza and to start new initiatives to make sure that the war will not extend to Lebanon,” he said.

Xi also said that the“common march of the Global South towards modernity is a major event in world history”.





Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced a strong stance on the conflict, calling for the involvement of the International Court of Justice.

“The genocide in Gaza is deeply worrying,” Ramaphosa stated.“We must turn to the International Court of Justice to halt military operations in the region.” He added,“We must help achieve the goal of establishing a recognized Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law.”





Additionally, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, while not present at the summit, expressed his views on the global order and the conflict in the Middle East.

“The UN lacks the tools to extinguish the flames of war in the Middle East,” Raisi stated. He urged BRICS to build a world without 'sanctions, wars, genocide.'

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his address at the Brics Outreach Session in Russia's Kazan highlighted that there has been an increasing concern about the ongoing conflict in the Middle east spreading further in the region. Calling for a two-state solution, he said that any approach has to be fair and durable

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday once again backed a two-state solution in the ongoing conflict in West Asia and said“any approach has to be fair and durable”.





The UAE Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also addressed the conflict, calling for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access.

“The UAE calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and unconditional access for humanitarian aid,” the minister declared. He expressed support for international efforts aimed at de-escalation, an immediate ceasefire, a halt to Israeli attacks, and addressing the humanitarian suffering in Lebanon.

In addition to the Middle East conflict, the meeting also saw discussions on reforming global economic governance, with Chinese President Xi Jinping calling on BRICS members to play a leading role in this process.

The BRICS+ outreach format allows for direct and open dialogue between BRICS member states and other countries. As chair, Russia invited leaders of neighbouring countries and partners interested in joining BRICS to the meeting.

At the BRICS Plus session, Putin invited all interested countries to develop the“North-South” corridor and the Northern Sea Route.

The meeting in the outreach/BRICS+ format is also attended by delegations from various countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Leaders from CIS countries, as well as representatives of international organisations such as the UN, are also in attendance.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the BRICS+ summit in Kazan on Thursday, calling for immediate international action to stop the ongoing conflict in Gaza and for Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

“The occupying forces are starving the population in the Gaza Strip and disregarding international law,” Abbas said.“There is an urgent need to implement the UN Security Council resolution to cease fire and for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.”

Abbas urged the international community to act on the UN General Assembly's resolution to establish an International Court of Justice to address the Israeli occupation.

“We call on the countries of the world to implement the General Assembly resolution regarding the International Court of Justice and to end the occupation's presence in our land,” he said.

Abbas also called for the condemnation of Israel's closure of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) office in East Jerusalem, demanding the Israeli authorities to revoke this decision.

Palestine, Abbas said, is hopeful to be accepted into BRICS in the near future and seeks to strengthen partnerships and participate in the group's activities.

“Palestine desires to enhance its partnership with BRICS, participate in the group's activities, and work together in a spirit of unity,” he concluded.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the summit, emphasising Turkey's commitment to combating terrorism and its belief in BRICS' goals of establishing a just global order and promoting fair trade relations.

“The terrorist attack in Ankara strengthens Turkey's determination in the war on terror,” Erdogan asserted. He emphasised Turkey's belief in BRICS' goals of establishing a just global order and promoting fair trade relations.

Erdogan also revealed that Israel has postponed its attack on Iran due to the leak of classified American documents about preparations for the attack, leading to a strategic shift.

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko declared his country's full support for BRICS and its goals.

“Belarus fully shares the BRICS philosophy,” Lukashenko stated.“Minsk will bring specific projects to the organisation.” He confirmed Belarus' full readiness for full membership in BRICS.

Lukashenko highlighted Belarus' expertise in the field of aviation, emphasising their readiness to contribute to BRICS' satellite initiative.“BRICS, in a short period, has become a centre of gravity,” he remarked.“It is the community of the future that can bring the end of Western dominance closer.”

The BRICS Summit has been taking place in Kazan, Russia from 22-24 October.