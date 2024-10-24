Professional Home Air Quality Testing Services In Menifee / Sun City Offered By EZ Mold Inspections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mold Inspection and Indoor Air Quality Testing Company in Murrieta, CA

Yelp Reviews for EZ Mold Inspections

EZ Mold Inspections expands its professional indoor air quality testing services to Menifee, CA (Sun City) in addition to serving Murrieta and Temecula.

- Robert ArmstrongMENIFEE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the leading mold and IAQ testing companies in Riverside County, EZ Mold Inspections announces the availability of its professional indoor air quality testing in Menifee, CA (Sun City). The company provides residents and businesses with precise assessments to create healthier environments at home and work. According to the EPA, individuals spend approximately 90% of their time indoors, making poor indoor air quality (IAQ) a significant concern for health, well-being, and comfort, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.EZ Mold Inspections provides comprehensive indoor air quality testing services in Menifee. The company's IAQ testing services include air sampling, visual inspections, ventilation assessments, and detailed laboratory reports with explanations of the findings. Additionally, EZ Mold Inspections addresses clients' questions and concerns, and offers practical tips for improving indoor air quality."Residents in Menifee can look forward to trusted, professional indoor air quality testing," stated Robert Armstrong, owner of EZ Mold Inspections. "We have been helping the communities in Menifee through mold testing services, and we are excited to expand to IAQ testing services to give more people peace of mind as well as clear, honest answers."One of the top 10 growing cities in Southern California, Menifee became Riverside County's 26th city when it was incorporated as a city in 2008, and its population has since grown to over 90,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Celebrating its 16th year as an official city in California, Menifee includes Sun City, Quail Valley and portions of Romoland. According to the City of Menifee website, approximately 69% of homes are owner-occupied and the city has over 36,000 households.Poor indoor air quality can cause a range of health issues, from mild respiratory irritations to severe allergic reactions and chronic conditions. EZ Mold Inspections' IAQ testing service helps residents identify pollutants or contaminants that may be compromising their indoor air quality, potentially causing symptoms like coughing, wheezing, sneezing, or headaches. For those concerned about their indoor air quality, EZ Mold Inspections offers reliable testing services that people trust, recommend, and have rated highly with 5-star reviews on Google . The company is committed to delivering excellence in testing and assessments, providing honest guidance, and offering helpful insights for customers.For more information, visit the company website atContact Info:Contact Person: Robert ArmstrongOrganization: EZ Mold InspectionsPhone: (951) 401-0565About EZ Mold InspectionsEZ Mold Inspections provides indoor air quality testing, mold inspections, and mold testing services in Riverside County and San Diego County. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, townhomes, condos and apartments buildings. The company's Founder, Robert Armstrong, has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California.

Robert Armstrong

EZ Mold Inspections

+1 951-401-0565

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.