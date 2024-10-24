IASST Guwahati Inks Mou With Bharat Biotech For Technology Transfer

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Institute of Advanced Study in Science and (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and (DST), on Thursday signed a key research and development collaboration and product development agreement with Bharat Biotech International (BBIL).

The partnership aims to bring innovative products developed from probiotics isolated from traditional fermented foods of Northeast India to market. It will also help promote the bioeconomy of Northeast India.

According to research by IASST, these probiotics can help fight the rising metabolic diseases like diabetes and obesity in the country. It can also improve gut health, and boost healthy ageing.

“The collaboration will facilitate the necessary pre-clinical and clinical studies for these potential probiotics,” Secretary Department of Science and Technology (DST) Professor Abhay Karandikar who presided over the agreement.

Director IASST Prof. Ashis Mukherjee said the collaboration provides a unique opportunity to convert academic research into commercially viable products.

While Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine and health solutions, will conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials, the IASST will contribute its scientific understanding and spearhead the research initiatives.

Bharat Biotech will also participate in the commercialisation process, and ensure the probiotics meet regulatory standards.

The Ministry of Science and Technology noted that the project will be supervised by a monitoring committee, which will consist of representatives from all stakeholders.

They will guarantee the timely attainment of milestones.

As per the agreement, IASST will get royalties from selling items generated via this partnership.

The probiotic products are rooted in traditional knowledge, are expected to provide natural solutions for lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity while contributing to India's growing biotechnology sector, the Ministry said.