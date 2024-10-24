Credit Sesame Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Platform In Saas To Revolutionize Credit Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sesame , the embedded finance credit intelligence platform, empowers businesses to unlock new growth while delighting and engaging their customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Sesame , a pioneer in consumer-focused technology, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking credit intelligence platform, Sesame for businesses. With a focus on delivering innovative credit solutions, Sesame redefines the credit management category and empowers businesses to offer an unprecedented credit intelligence and experience for customers. Building on over a decade of credit expertise with a proven track record of serving 18 million customers and AI models trained with over 7 trillion data points, the platform provides a full stack, end-to-end solution with personalized credit analysis, real-time financial insights, and access to an offer engine to tailor credit offers. These features are integrated seamlessly into the platform's award-winning experience, the first of its kind in the market .

With six patents in credit technology, this transformative platform sets a new standard in credit management, and enables enterprises to deliver credit in context for a superior credit experience that meets the evolving demands of consumers and today's market.

Focus on Driving Consumer Success

The Sesame platform enables consumers to improve their credit health by providing personalized, actionable recommendations that help raise credit scores, lower borrowing costs, and enhance financial stability. With better credit, consumers gain access to more favorable loan terms, lower interest rates, and a wider range of financial products, which can significantly reduce the cost of borrowing and open new financial opportunities.

Sesame Platform Key Features: Unlocking New Opportunities for Businesses

Sesame empowers businesses to offer personalized credit and financial wellness solutions "out-of-the-box" with full customization capabilities. With the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing systems, businesses can launch customized credit management solutions quickly and efficiently, driving growth while deepening customer relationships.



Instant, Personalized Credit Insights: Advanced AI technology delivers actionable credit analysis – praised by customers and reflected in industry-leading ratings – and recommendations, empowering consumers to improve their credit scores and make informed credit decisions in the context of their credit well-being.

Customizable Offers Engine: Provides credit offers in context by connecting their financial products with the consumers' credit profiles or sourcing from a broad marketplace of products. Scaleable, White-Label Integration: Businesses can seamlessly integrate the Sesame platform's features into their existing systems, allowing for complete customization and branding and making it easy to launch personalized credit solutions quickly and efficiently.

"Consumers deserve a smooth and personalized experience when managing their credit," said Adrian Nazari, CEO of Credit Sesame . "The Sesame platform leverages our years of experience combining the power of data, analytics, and AI to deliver credit in context, exactly when and where customers need it. This is the kind of tailored, intelligent experience that consumers expect from their financial partners in the modern era. This is a game-changer for financial institutions, unlocking new growth opportunities while enhancing customer satisfaction, retention, and engagement."

A Defining Moment for the Industry

The launch comes at a pivotal moment, as the financial services industry anticipates a new cycle of declining interest rates following historic rate hikes. This shift is expected to trigger a surge in refinancing and credit transactions over the next few years. With the Sesame platform, financial institutions can position themselves to capitalize on this trend by offering innovative credit solutions that meet the rising demand for consumer-friendly credit management.

The Shift is Already Underway

A significant financial enterprise customer, serving tens of millions of customers, has already adopted the Sesame platform, with interest among other leading enterprises growing. The upcoming public announcement of his major partnership underscores the platform's robustness and growing demand in the market.

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is a leading financial wellness platform dedicated to helping consumers achieve better financial health through cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions. With a decade of credit expertise and a proven track record of serving over 18 million users, Credit Sesame leverages AI and advanced analytics to empower individuals to improve their credit scores, enhance approval odds, and reduce credit costs.

The recently launched Sesame Platform extends this mission by providing financial institutions with a turnkey AI-powered credit intelligence solution. It enables businesses to offer personalized credit and financial wellness experiences, driving deeper customer engagement and growth.

Backed by leading institutional and strategic investors, Credit Sesame operates across the U.S. For more information, visit

and follow on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kara De Los Reyes

9085783594

[email protected]



SOURCE Credit Sesame

