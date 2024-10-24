Gaza Rescuers Say 17 Killed, Dozens Wounded In Israel Strike On School

Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 17 people on Thursday in the Palestinian territory's central Nuseirat area. The Israeli military hit Al-Shuhada school in Nuseirat camp, killing 17 people and wounding dozens more, Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP. The toll was confirmed by Al-Awda hospital, which said the school had been hit by an air strike.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.