BEST BUDDIES PALM BEACH ANNOUNCES ITS AUCTION IN THEIR GALA, BEING HELD FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1St. AT THE KRAVIS CENTER

Best Buddies Gala Co-Chairs Lynsey Kane and Hunter Huff

Proceeds of the auction go to funding the Best Buddies first Independent Living Program in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proceeds of the auction go to funding the Best Buddies first Independent Living Program inPalm Beach CountyBest Buddies International, a nonprofit founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver to establish a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is proud to announce the 2024 Champion of the Year fundraising drive, with a goal of $400,000, to support its 2024 Champion of the Year Gala, hosted by Best Buddies in Palm Beach County, FL.“We are excited to share some of the incredible donation items that our team has secured to help us achieve this financial commitment,” said Best Buddies Area Director, Tricia Williams. The coveted auction will showcase items including a New York experience at the New York Athletic Club for two nights, with airfare and dinner at the historical Keens Steakhouse, a 2-night stay at the luxurious Kane Keys House on Islamorada, complete with 5 pounds of fresh caught stone crabs and a private chef dining experience, a guest conductorship at The Palm Beach Pops in front of 2,000 persons, a ten-night stay in the world-renowned Rancho Santana resort in Nicaragua, located on one of the top surf breaks, and includes meals, concierge service and airport transfers, courtside tickets to Miami Heat, 6 VIP tickets to Mets spring training camp and a 3-night stay at a 4-bedroom luxury villa in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, plus a private charter flight for up to six guests. There are close to 40 items in total that will be available in the auction.The Silent Auction is available to the public as well as attendees of the November 1st. Gala and the link to register is .This year, the Gala is headed by Co-Chair Lynsey Kane, whose mission is to ensure that individuals with IDDs have an inclusive living home in Palm Beach County. And Lynsey appointed her dynamic Co-Chair, 26-year-old Hunter Huff, who will be the first chair with an IDD of the annual gala for Palm Beach County” added Kane.“I first met Hunter eight years ago at a Best Buddies event, and we have been friends ever since. I am striving to help to provide that Hunter, along with others with IDDs, have the opportunity to live on their own, in the new planned Best Buddies Living home.”Hunter Huff, also the youngest co-chair at 26 years old, has been involved with Best Buddies for over 10 years, since he was a sophomore at Jupiter High. He has attended two annual conferences, been appointed a Global Ambassador, participated in the Hyannisport Challenge, and has spoken alongside founder Anthony Shriver in Washington, D.C.The 2024 Champions Gala of the Year will take place at the beloved Kravis Center, in the Gimelstob Ballroom in The Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach, on Friday, November 1st. from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The popular gala will feature both Silent and Live Auctions, cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, a keynote address from a Best Buddies Global Ambassador and just plain fun.Not only will this be a fantastic evening, one will also be a part of Best Buddies' goal to expand more opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with IDD in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast of Florida.This event is expected to sell out. Tickets are now available at call 561.972.5312 for more information and to purchase tickets for the event.ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs - Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies® , Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living- engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 45 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.3 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit , facebook/bestbuddies or twitter/bestbuddies.For more information about the Best Buddies in Palm Beach 2024 Champion of the Year Gala and/or media inquiries, please contact:... or 561.891.7841.

