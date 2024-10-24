BMX Legend Ryan R-Willy Williams And Mobilex Team Up Again For A High-Flying Nitro Circus U.S. Tour

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, has once again partnered with BMX freestyle star Ryan "R-Willy" Williams as he prepares to join the Nitro Circus tour across the U.S. Fresh from his impressive gold-medal performances at the Summer X Games, Ryan is back in the U.S., representing MobileX and bringing his signature tricks to the tour.
"I'm stoked to be hitting the Nitro Circus tour in the U.S., with MobileX backing me up," said Ryan. "They're shaking things up in the wireless world, just like I aim to do with my tricks in the action sports world. We're going all out, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store."
"Ryan embodies the bold, boundary-pushing spirit we champion at MobileX," said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX. "Just as he redefines what's possible in action sports, we're redefining wireless by giving consumers ultimate control, flexibility and freedom. Our partnership with Ryan goes beyond sponsorship; it's about inspiring users to take charge of their experience and pursue their passions without limits. We're excited to support him as he thrills fans across the U.S. and showcases what it means to live fully connected."
Catch Ryan with Nitro Circus at one of the following stops:
Nov 3 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Alliant Energy Powerhouse
Nov 6, Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premiere Center
Nov 7, Fargo, ND - Fargodome
Nov 9, Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Nov 10, Rockford, IL - BMO Center
Nov 12, Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center
Nov 15, Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
Nov 16, Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov 17, Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Nov 19, Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza
Nov 20, Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion
Nov 22, Hartford, CT - XL Center
Nov 23, Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
Nov 24, Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena
Nov 26, Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
Nov 27, Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Nov 29, Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Nov 30, Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
Dec 1, Fishers, IN - Fishers Event Center
Dec 3, Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Dec 4, Highland Heights, KY - Truist Arena
Dec 5, Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Dec 7, Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena
Dec 9, Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center
Dec 10, Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Dec 12, Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Dec 14, Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum
Dec 15, Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
Dec 16, Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
How to Get MobileX
MobileX's one-of-a-kind app-based service leverages AI to help users easily understand and manage their data needs, offering flexible plans that cut costs without compromising speed or quality. With the MobileX app, available on the Apple and Google Play app stores, customers can activate service instantly with a physical SIM card or eSIM. It is also available at approximately 3,700 Walmart stores, on Walmart , and at independent wireless dealers nationwide.
For more information on MobileX's offerings, visit
mymobilex . Additional information on Nitro Circus and tour dates can be found at nitrocircus .
About MobileX
Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.
Press contact:
Illume PR for MobileX
[email protected]
SOURCE Mobile X Global, Inc.
