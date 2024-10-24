(MENAFN) In a stark critique of Western nations, recent monitoring and analysis from the Radar Box website has revealed that over 6,000 military flights linked to Western countries were recorded in the region during the year following the Israeli military campaign against Gaza. This extensive air traffic underscores the establishment of a permanent air bridge, characterized by substantial Western support, facilitating the bombardment of the besieged enclave with vast quantities of munitions.



As the conflict continues a year after the events of October 7, 2023, the United States and various Western nations have reportedly intensified their provision of intelligence and logistical assistance, in addition to sending military aid shipments. This ongoing support is seen as critical to the Israeli government’s actions in what many are describing as a campaign of extermination against the people of Gaza, as well as its recent military operations in Lebanon.



From October 7, 2023, until early this month, the SANAD Monitoring and Verification Agency utilized navigational and geographical analysis tools to track military flight activity. Their findings indicated approximately 1,900 military transport flights, with over 70% of these flights directed toward military bases in Cyprus, Greece, and Italy. These bases have been repurposed as advanced support hubs for Israeli military operations since the onset of hostilities. The remaining flights were reported to have landed directly in Israel, further emphasizing the level of logistical support being provided to the occupying forces.



The implications of this military cooperation raise serious questions about the role of Western nations in the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As the conflict escalates, the continued flow of military resources from the West is contributing to the devastation faced by civilians, particularly women and children, within the affected regions.

