(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "What surprised me the most is the features and functionality; this is beyond what we're used to. There is power in the synergizing and unification of these offerings. This could be very useful, not just to my organization, but to the whole of healthcare," shared a physician executive from a large multi-state system.

Notable , the leading healthcare AI for transforming workforce productivity, today announced the launch of Flow Builder, a low-code interface that allows users to build, customize, and deploy AI-powered Agents across a wide array of operational workflows to eliminate administrative burdens, reduce operational costs, improve patient engagement, and supercharge productivity.

For health system leaders overwhelmed by the burdens of review, cost, and integrations of thousands of unique healthcare point solutions, Notable's AI platform and Flow Builder interface were purpose-built to supercharge every care team role, automating tasks and work queues with EHR-integrated AI Agents. From pre-visit chart reviews and clinical forms to clinical trials, prior authorizations, risk adjustment coding, and payment collection, Notable meets the vast needs of today's health system, all on one AI-powered platform.

Notable's AI Agents work directly in the EHR and other systems to perform manual workflows such as patient registration, scheduling, referrals, authorizations, coding, and care gap identification and closure. Notable's newly announced Flow Builder interface enables even more configurability and orchestration of automated tasks, leveraging all of the latest foundation large language models into seamless end-to-end processes, eliminating the need for faxes, phone calls, work queues, and manual data entry.

Justin White, Notable's Chief Technology Officer, shared, "Health systems have invested heavily in their core infrastructure, and their EHRs in particular, to successfully digitize their workflows, but most workflows still require substantial manual effort by staff. Manual chart reviews, fax transcriptions, outreach phone calls, prior authorizations, and on down the list rely heavily on human touch. Flow Builder allows configuration and customization of end-to-end automated flows leveraging today's amazing and rapidly improving AI capabilities to deliver true task automation, enabling care teams to more effectively utilize their EHRs and broader digital infrastructure."

Flow Builder is the Sustainable Way Forward

There are over 2 million open administrative jobs at U.S. health systems nationwide, and a staggering 28 percent attrition rate hampers healthcare organizations' ability to serve their patient care needs. Worse, 46 percent of healthcare workers report feeling burned out often or very often, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). These stats mean that the solution to workforce shortages and staff satisfaction cannot just be more hiring-it requires amplifying and augmenting care teams through automation.

"It is no wonder burnout, low care quality scores, and productivity challenges abound for health systems," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO of Notable. "The workload is too great, and the stakes are too high to continue to allow the status quo. It simply isn't sustainable. Notable's Flow Builder and AI Agents offer a new path to productivity and are proven to deliver significant cost savings, improved care outcomes, and higher patient and staff satisfaction, all through one integrated platform."

Flow Builder allows organizations to eliminate manual work by deploying AI Agents to perform manual, repetitive tasks across workflows so that care teams can focus on providing high-quality care to more patients. The result is significantly reduced administrative burden for healthcare staff, better patient satisfaction, greater access to care, and improved patient outcomes.

Flow Builder was privately unveiled at Noteworthy 2024, Notable's annual executive retreat, where healthcare leaders had the opportunity to experience the technology live. One healthcare leader from a non-profit health system reacted to a demo of Flow Builder, saying, "There were two other point solutions we were in procurement for, but we built them while here in Flow Builder."

Pre-built and customizable workflows to meet the unique needs of healthcare operational areas such as patient access, revenue cycle, quality, risk, and more

Healthcare-specific AI skills to complete end-to-end workflows, either without human intervention or optional human in the loop, all on one platform

Workflow solutions for Registration & Intake, Scheduling & Referrals, Authorizations, Care Gap Closure, HCC Chart Review, and Assistant, and more

Flexible integration fully automates workflows by reading and writing data to and from any field within any system – including electronic health records, claims, prescriptions, CRM, payer portals, health information exchanges, data warehouse providers, document management systems, and unstructured data in documents Full compliance with HITRUST, HIPAA Security Rule, NIST SP 800-171, PCI Compliance, and ISO 27001 Information Security Management System

About Notable

Notable is the AI platform for healthcare operations. Deployed at over 12,000 sites of care, Notable automates over a million repetitive workflows every day across Registration and Intake, Scheduling and Referrals, Assistant, Authorizations, Care Gap Closure, and HCC Chart Review. The result: personalized, streamlined care for patients, the elimination of burdensome manual work for caregivers, and improved financial health for healthcare providers. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, Medical University of South Carolina, North Kansas City Hospital, and more, have joined Notable on its mission to simplify and optimize healthcare for humanity at .

