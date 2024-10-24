Celebrating French Excellence And Women's Leadership At The European Hotel Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legend Hotel of the Year 2024 - Hotel Le Negresco - European Hotel Awards

European Hotel Awards - Céline Risso: Next Generation Hotelier of the Year 2024

Hotel Restaurant La Rose, Julienas, France from Christine and Alain Bleton

Iconic French hotels and women leaders take center stage at the European Hotel Awards 2024, showcasing the best of hospitality excellence and innovation.

- Michel Stalport, President of the European Hotel Awards 2024COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Hotel Awards 2024, held at the prestigious Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen, honored the crème de la crème of the hospitality industry from across Europe. This year's event not only celebrated world-class hospitality but also highlighted the increasing influence of women in leadership positions, both individually and within exceptional teams. Among the standout winners, France made a remarkable impression, with iconic hotels and rising stars recognized for their contributions to the art of hospitality.Hotel Le Negresco: Legend Hotel of the Year 2024One of the most celebrated highlights of the evening was the awarding of Legend Hotel of the Year to Hotel Le Negresco, an iconic institution not only in France but also globally. Located on the famed Promenade des Anglais in Nice, the hotel is as synonymous with its city as the Eiffel Tower is with Paris. For decades, the Negresco has stood as a symbol of French luxury and refinement, embodying the rich cultural heritage of the Côte d'Azur.With its distinctive pink dome and historic architecture, Hotel Le Negresco has welcomed royalty, celebrities, and dignitaries from all over the world. Its elegance and timeless design are matched only by its ability to adapt to modern trends without losing its essence. "The Negresco is not just a hotel; it's a living museum of French art and hospitality," noted the awards jury. This award recognizes its continued excellence in service and its role as a guardian of French heritage while maintaining global appeal.Céline Risso: Next Generation Hotelier of the Year 2024Another shining moment for France came with the recognition of Céline Risso, Hotel Manager at Hôtel & Spa du Castellet, as Next Generation Hotelier of the Year. Risso's leadership and innovative approach to luxury hospitality have earned her a reputation as one of the most promising young leaders in the industry.Having previously held prominent roles as Sales Director at the Cap d'Antibes Beach Hotel and at Hotel l'Hermitage in Monte-Carlo SBM, Risso has demonstrated an exceptional ability to blend modern guest expectations with the timeless allure of luxury. Under her stewardship, Hôtel & Spa du Castellet has flourished, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the luxury hotel sector. This award celebrates her vision and commitment to driving the hospitality industry forward.Hotel Restaurant La Rose: Art of Hospitality France 2024In the charming village of Juliénas, the Hotel Restaurant La Rose emerged victorious, winning the coveted Art of Hospitality Award for France. This award recognizes establishments that provide not only exemplary service but also unforgettable guest experiences. Christine and Alain Bleton, the passionate owners, have transformed their hotel into a beacon of authentic French hospitality.Christine Bleton, a Master of Education at the Institut Paul Bocuse, has infused her expertise into every aspect of the hotel's operations. Guests are treated to a warm and personal experience, enhanced by the Bletons' commitment to culinary excellence and their deep connection to the local community. Hotel Restaurant La Rose is a testament to the art of French hospitality, offering guests a true taste of the Beaujolais region.Women Leaders Making Their MarkThis year's European Hotel Awards were particularly notable for the significant number of accolades given to women in the hospitality industry. Female hoteliers, managers, and leaders were celebrated for their exceptional contributions, marking a shift towards greater gender balance in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry.In addition to Christine Bleton and Céline Risso, other distinguished women recognized at the awards included:Sigita Rudzevičienė, from Grand Hotel Vilnius in Lithuania, whose strategic leadership has been pivotal in the success and growth of her hotel.Mareke Watson, General Manager of voco The Hague in the Netherlands, was lauded for her outstanding leadership and the remarkable transformation of her hotel under her tenure.Sophie Weytens, Director of Sales at The Dominican in Brussels, whose innovative sales strategies have played a key role in bolstering the hotel's reputation as a top-tier boutique destination.Sanda Sokol, the highly respected Hotel Public Relations Manager at Esplanade Zagreb Hotel in Croatia, whose savvy PR strategies have significantly enhanced the hotel's international visibility.Pauline Verhoef, from Quality Lodgings in the Netherlands, recognized for her critical role in advancing the excellence and expansion of the Quality Lodgings brand across Europe.The rise of women in senior hospitality roles was a defining feature of this year's awards. Their leadership, creativity, and innovative approaches are not only elevating the guest experience but also reshaping the future of hospitality in Europe. These women are setting new standards in management, sales, and public relations, paving the way for the next generation of female leaders.A Year of Unmatched ExcellenceThe European Hotel Awards 2024 not only celebrated the finest hotels and individuals but also served as a testament to the resilience and creativity of the hospitality industry as it navigates the challenges of today's global landscape. France's strong representation among the winners underscores the country's enduring commitment to excellence, from legendary properties like Hotel Le Negresco to emerging leaders like Céline Risso.The victory of Hotel Le Negresco reaffirms its status as a cultural landmark, a symbol of luxury that is deeply intertwined with the identity of Nice. Its position on the Promenade des Anglais places it at the heart of the city's rich cultural and artistic heritage, much like the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The recognition of Céline Risso further signals the bright future of French hospitality, where innovation and tradition go hand in hand.Meanwhile, Hotel Restaurant La Rose continues to delight guests with its intimate and personalized approach to hospitality, a hallmark of the French spirit of warmth and service. The Bletons' dedication to providing an authentic experience rooted in local culture has made their hotel a beloved destination in the Beaujolais region.As the European Hotel Awards 2024 draw to a close, one thing is abundantly clear: the future of hospitality is in capable hands, with French institutions leading the charge and women making historic strides in redefining luxury, service, and leadership.

Alexander CHAPMAN

PLATINIUM PRESS

+33 6 98 87 70 13

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

European Hotel Awards 2024! Featuring Céline Risso, Next Generation Hotelier of the Year, for her outstanding leadership in hospitality

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.