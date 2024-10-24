BRICS gets viewed as beacon of hope for Africa

(MENAFN) The BRICS alliance is emerging as a vital platform for Africa, offering hope for economic improvement, enhanced education, and greater global influence, according to Boitumelo Ben Senokoane, head of the Directorate of Institutional Advancement at the University of South Africa. In an exclusive interview with RT, Senokoane discussed the alliance's potential to empower African nations as they seek to define their own futures in collaboration with fellow BRICS countries.



As anticipation builds for the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Senokoane highlighted the significant role that the coalition plays in fostering African aspirations. He noted that BRICS serves as a beacon of hope for the continent, particularly in areas such as knowledge production and educational enhancement. Ongoing discussions and agreements among BRICS members are essential for shaping Africa's economic landscape, particularly regarding currency and economic policies.



Senokoane emphasized that Africa's participation in BRICS is rooted in the principle of equality. He expressed the belief that all member nations should contribute equitably to knowledge and education, reinforcing the idea that Africa and its partners are equals in this collaborative effort. He pointed out that South African universities are committed to developing a shared agenda with other BRICS nations, focusing on building a future where each country plays a vital role.



Additionally, Senokoane underscored the significance of these partnerships in promoting a multipolar world order. By strengthening ties among BRICS countries, Africa can enhance its standing on the global stage, helping to shift the balance of power and influence in favor of emerging economies.



As BRICS continues to evolve, its impact on Africa's development trajectory is becoming increasingly apparent, positioning the continent to pursue its aspirations with renewed vigor and determination.

