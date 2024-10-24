Berkshire Hills Reports Higher Third Quarter Net Income Of $37.5 Million, Or $0.88 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Operating EPS of $0.58 increased 5% linked quarter and 16% year-over-year

$16 million non-operating gain on branch sale ($0.30 per share after tax)

Operating revenue up 1% linked quarter and 2% year-over-year

14.8% return on tangible common equity; 9.9% operating return on tangible common Branch sale and loan sale are expected to further improve long-term profitability

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, (NYSE: BHLB ) today reported results for the third quarter of 2024. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended



Sept. 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

Sept. 30,

2023













Net income $ 37.5 $ 24.0 $ 19.5



Per share

0.88

0.57

0.45 Operating earnings1

24.8

23.2

21.5



Per share

0.58

0.55

0.50













Net interest income, non FTE $ 88.1 $ 88.5 $ 90.3 Net interest income, FTE

90.1

90.5

92.3



Net interest margin, FTE

3.16

%

3.20

%

3.18

% Non-interest income

37.6

20.1

17.5 Operating non-interest income1

21.5

20.1

17.5













Non-interest expense $ 72.0 $ 70.9 $ 76.5 Operating non-interest expense1

72.3

71.3

73.9 Efficiency ratio1

63.7

%

63.4

%

65.1

%













Average balances2











Loans $ 9,233 $ 9,157 $ 8,952 Deposits

9,360

9,296

9,630













Period-end balances2











Loans

9,212

9,229

8,984 Deposits

9,577

9,621

9,981

1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12. 2. Loans and deposits in 2Q24 exclude balances held for sale in branch transaction of $57 million and $483 million respectively (average), and $55 million and $474 million (end of period). The branch sale was

completed in 3Q24. End of period loans in 3Q24 exclude $46.5 million in Upstart-related consumer loans

held for sale. This sale was completed on October 16, 2024.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We are pleased to report a robust quarter reflecting accelerating momentum across key business drivers. Quarterly operating income has increased sequentially throughout this year driven by calibrated loan growth, improving credit quality and continued expense management. Third quarter operating income per share increased 16% year over year. This quarter also saw approximately 1% growth in average deposit balances. During the quarter, we completed the sale of ten branch offices. Including branch consolidations, the total branch count has been reduced by 14% this year to 83 offices. Also, after quarter-end, the Company's balance sheet was further strengthened through the sale of $46.5 million in consumer loans."

Berkshire CFO Brett Brbovic added, "Operating revenue grew 1% linked quarter and benefited from loan growth and increased loan related fees. The net interest margin decreased modestly to 3.16% from 3.20% linked quarter and 3.18% year-over-year. The provision for credit losses decreased $1.0 million reflecting lower recent loss trends. Operating expense increased $0.9 million, with lower occupancy and technology costs offset by higher miscellaneous expenses. The allowance for credit losses on loans remained steady at 1.22% of total loans. Capital strength improved, with the tangible common equity ratio improving to 9.1% from 8.2%."



As of and For the Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Sept. 30, 2023 Asset Quality









Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.24

%

0.07

%

0.24

% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.26

%

0.23

%

0.30

%











Returns









Return on average assets 1.28

%

0.82

%

0.66

% Operating return on average assets1 0.85

%

0.79

%

0.73

% Return on tangible common equity1 14.83

%

9.99

%

8.45

% Operating return on tangible common equity1 9.91

%

9.65

%

9.27

%























Capital Ratios2









Tangible common equity/tangible assets1 9.1

%

8.2

%

7.7

% Tier 1 leverage 9.9

%

9.6

%

9.8

% Common equity Tier 1 11.9

%

11.6

%

12.1

% Tier 1 risk-based 12.2

%

11.9

%

12.3

% Total risk-based 14.4

%

14.1

%

14.4

%

1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. 2. Presented as estimated for September 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $11.6 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

3Q 2024 Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to the prior quarter unless otherwise noted).

Income Statement. GAAP income was $37.5 million, or $0.88 per share. Operating earnings totaled $24.8 million, or $0.58 per share. GAAP results included the gain on the completion of the sale of ten New York branches. Operating income advanced 7% linked quarter including the benefit of higher operating revenue and a lower provision for credit losses.



Net interest income totaled $88.1 million in 3Q24 compared to $88.5 million in 2Q24.

Net interest margin decreased 4 basis points linked quarter to 3.16%.



The earning asset yield increased 5 basis points.



The loan yield increased 6 basis points.



The cost of funds increased 11 basis points.

The cost of deposits increased 7 basis points.

Provision for credit losses totaled $5.5 million, a decrease of $1.0 million linked quarter.



Net loan charge-offs totaling $5.6 million included $3.9 million in consumer losses which included a $1.9 million charge-off recorded for the Upstart-related consumer loan sale.

The net annualized loan charge-off ratio was 0.24%. Excluding the impact of consumer loans sold, annualized net loan charge-offs were 0.16% of average third quarter loans.



GAAP non-interest income of $37.6 million included a $16.0 million non-operating gain on the New York branch sale. Operating non-interest income totaled $21.5 million, an increase of 7% linked quarter.



Linked quarter growth was primarily in loan related fees which increased 36% including higher interest rate swap income and commercial loan servicing fees.

All other fee income categories increased except gains on SBA sales, which remained strong following a recent high in the linked quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $72.0 million on a GAAP basis and $72.3 million on an operating basis. Operating non-interest expense increased 1% linked quarter and decreased 2% year-over-year.



Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.5 million linked quarter.



Occupancy, equipment, and technology expense decreased $0.9 million.



The category of other expense increased $1.6 million primarily due to one commercial check fraud.

The efficiency ratio was 63.7% compared to 63.4% linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 22% for the quarter and the year-to-date.

Loans . Total loans decreased $16 million linked quarter to $9.21 billion due to the $46.5 million transfer of Upstart-related consumer loans to held for sale. Adjusted for this transfer, total loans increased by $30 million.



Commercial real estate loans increased $35 million to $4.74 billion.

Commercial and industrial loans decreased $12 million to $1.41 billion.

Residential mortgage loans increased $14 million to $2.69 billion.

Consumer loans decreased $53 million to $372 million due to the pending Upstart loan sale. This sale was completed on October 16, 2024. The remaining balance of Upstart-related loans was $10 million at quarter-end.

The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.22% at September 30, 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter-end. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.26% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.23% at prior quarter-end.

Deposits . Total deposits decreased $44 million to $9.58 billion. Total average deposits increased $64 million, or 1%, to $9.36 billion. Deposits decreased year-over-year due to the branch sale.



Non-interest bearing deposits increased $46 million to $2.26 billion, increasing to 24% of total deposits from 23%.

Non-maturity interest bearing deposits decreased $260 million to $4.79 billion. Time deposits increased $170 million to $2.52 billion.

Equity.

Total shareholders' equity increased $58 million to $1.07 billion. Book value per share increased 6% to $24.90 and tangible book value per share increased 6% to $24.53. Accumulated other comprehensive income increased $25 million, reflecting lower market interest rates at period-end.

3Q 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights



Berkshire was recognized as a Top Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal

for the 12th consecutive year and named to Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces .



Berkshire maintained its top quartile environmental, social and governance performance in the banking sector and was listed as an "Outperformer" in the R-FactorTM rating as of October 2024. The Bank achieved targets for lending in low-moderate income communities, increasing minority homeownership, and support for green projects through its multi-year Community Comeback program .

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire

will conduct a conference call/webcast

at

9:00 a.m. eastern time

on Thursday, October 24, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" berkshireban . Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at . You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Kevin Conn

Investor Relations

617.641.9206

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Gary Levante

Corporate Communications

413.447.1737

[email protected]

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(1)



At or for the Quarters Ended



Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,





2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

























NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA





















Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted $



0.88

$



0.57

$



(0.47)

$



(0.03)

$



0.45



Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3) 0.58

0.55

0.49

0.47

0.50



Net income/(loss), (thousands) 37,509

24,025

(20,188)

(1,445)

19,545



Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3) 24,789

23,168

20,934

20,190

21,516



Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE 88,059

88,532

88,140

88,421

90,334



Net interest income, FTE (5) 90,082

90,545

90,146

90,442

92,314



Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)





42,982

42,959

43,415

43,501

43,822



Average diluted shares, (thousands) 42,454

42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347



Total book value per common share, end of period 24.90

23.58

23.26

23.27

21.70



Tangible book value per common share, end of period

(2)(3) 24.53

23.18

22.84

22.82

21.23



Dividends declared per common share 0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18



Dividend payout ratio (7) 20.63 % 32.74 %

N/M

%

N/M

% 40.56 %

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)





















Return on equity 14.29 % 9.49 % (7.93) % (0.60) % 7.91 %

Operating return on equity (2)(3) 9.44

9.15

8.23

8.36

8.71



Return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 14.83

9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45



Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 9.91

9.65

8.73

8.90

9.27



Return on assets 1.28

0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66



Operating return on assets (2)(3) 0.85

0.79

0.71

0.68

0.73



Net interest margin, FTE (5) 3.16

3.20

3.15

3.11

3.18



Efficiency ratio (3) 63.74

63.40

66.26

67.77

65.05



























FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)





















Total assets

$

11,605

$

12,219

$



12,147

$

12,431

$

12,140



Total earning assets 10,922

11,510

11,430

11,705

11,400



Total loans

9,212

9,229

9,086

9,040

8,984



Total funding liabilities 10,285

10,907

10,826

11,140

10,906



Total deposits

9,577

9,621

9,883

10,633

9,981



Loans/deposits (%) 96 % 96 % 92 % 85 % 90 %

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period $





(89)

$



(115)

$



(114)

$



(143)

$



(218)



Total shareholders' equity 1,070

1,013

1,010

1,012

951



























ASSET QUALITY





















Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $



112

$





112

$





107

$





105

$





103



Net charge-offs, (millions) (6)

(2)

(4)

(4)

(5)



Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.24 % 0.07 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.24 %

Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $







6

$







6

$







6

$







7

$







8



Non-performing assets, (millions) 27

24

24

24

29



Non-performing loans/total loans 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.30 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 467

525

500

492

386



Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.22

1.22

1.18

1.17

1.14



























CAPITAL RATIOS





















Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6) $



9,638

$



9,604

$



9,615

$



9,552

$



9,594



Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.6 % 12.0 % 12.1 %

Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6) 9.9

9.6

9.5

9.6

9.8



Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3) 9.1

8.2

8.2

8.0

7.7









(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.

(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for

reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. (4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. (5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans. (6)

Presented as projected for September 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods. (7) Dividend payout ratio is based on dividends declared.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets







Cash and due from banks $







134,056 $





112,085 $





148,148 $







120,634 Short-term investments 435,911 988,207 1,055,096 542,836 Total cash and cash equivalents 569,967 1,100,292 1,203,244 663,470









Trading securities, at fair value 5,560 5,699 6,142 6,171 Equity securities, at fair value 13,278 12,736 13,029 12,325 Securities available for sale, at fair value 661,740 611,711 1,022,285 1,260,391 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 512,277 520,239 543,351 552,981 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

30,685 35,010 22,689 38,912 Total securities 1,223,540 1,185,395 1,607,496 1,870,780 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (65) (65) (68) (69) Net securities 1,223,475 1,185,330 1,607,428 1,870,711









Loans held for sale 50,634 52,072 2,237 2,342









Commercial real estate loans 4,741,689 4,706,810 4,527,012 4,453,573 Commercial and industrial loans 1,409,538 1,421,921 1,352,834 1,384,038 Residential mortgages 2,688,709 2,674,611 2,672,677 2,640,210 Consumer loans 372,386 425,184 487,163 506,556 Total loans 9,212,322 9,228,526 9,039,686 8,984,377 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(112,047) (112,167) (105,357) (102,792) Net loans 9,100,275 9,116,359 8,934,329 8,881,585









Premises and equipment, net 54,667 55,893 68,915 70,042 Other intangible assets 16,192 17,319 19,664 20,869 Other assets 582,422 615,882 584,066 619,777 Assets held for sale

6,930 76,307 10,938 11,157 Total assets $



11,604,562 $



12,219,454 $



12,430,821 $





12,139,953









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Non-interest bearing deposits $





2,267,595 $





2,222,012 $





2,469,164 $







2,530,441 NOW and other deposits 748,737 766,641 858,644 843,032 Money market deposits 3,042,712 3,278,753 3,565,516 3,075,307 Savings deposits 998,549 1,004,320 1,053,810 1,086,329 Time deposits 2,519,896 2,349,733 2,686,250 2,445,435 Total deposits 9,577,489 9,621,459 10,633,384 9,980,544









Federal Home Loan Bank advances 585,542 689,606 385,223 804,295 Subordinated borrowings 121,549 121,487 121,363 121,300 Total borrowings 707,091 811,093 506,586 925,595









Other liabilities

249,531 287,312 278,630 282,805 Liabilities held for sale

- 486,648 - - Total liabilities 10,534,111 11,206,512 11,418,600 11,188,944









Common shareholders' equity 1,070,451 1,012,942 1,012,221 951,009 Total shareholders' equity 1,070,451 1,012,942 1,012,221 951,009 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $



11,604,562 $



12,219,454 $



12,430,821 $





12,139,953

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Interest income

$



157,268

$



148,021

$



463,383

$





425,762 Interest expense

69,209

57,687

198,652

145,136 Net interest income, non FTE 88,059

90,334

264,731

280,626 Non-interest income













Deposit related fees 8,656

8,792

25,522

25,674 Loan related fees 3,214

2,879

8,241

8,537 Gain on SBA loans 3,020

2,548

8,013

7,952 Wealth management fees

2,685

2,481

8,182

7,803 Fair value adjustments on securities 516

(467)

359

(255) Other 3,416

1,232

8,633

1,454 Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses 21,507

17,465

58,950

51,165 Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 16,048

-

16,048

- (Loss) on sale of AFS securities

-

-

(49,909)

- Total non-interest income



37,555

17,465

25,089

51,165 Total net revenue 125,614

107,799

289,820

331,791















Provision expense for credit losses

5,500

8,000

17,999

24,999 Non-interest expense















Compensation and benefits 40,663

40,155

121,524

119,186 Occupancy and equipment



7,373

8,816

24,135

27,165 Technology 10,014

10,616

30,154

30,552 Professional services 2,109

2,423

7,542

8,226 Regulatory expenses 1,851

1,905

5,544

5,165 Amortization of intangible assets



1,128

1,205

3,473

3,615 Marketing 861

1,552

2,509

4,270 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses (297)

2,607

2,936

2,592 Other expenses 8,258

7,234

21,094

21,745 Total non-interest expense



71,960

76,513

218,911

222,516 Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses 72,257

73,906

215,975

219,924















Income before income taxes



$



48,154

$





23,286

$





52,910

$







84,276 Income tax expense 10,645

3,741

11,564

13,233 Net income $



37,509

$





19,545

$





41,346

$







71,043















Basic earnings per common share $







0.89

$







0.45

$







0.97

$









1.64 Diluted earnings per common share $







0.88

$







0.45

$







0.97

$









1.63















Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 42,170

43,164

42,456

43,435 Diluted 42,454

43,347

42,658

43,640

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)





Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Interest income



$

157,268

$



154,109

$



152,006

$



150,537

$



148,021 Interest expense



69,209

65,577

63,866

62,116

57,687 Net interest income, non FTE

88,059

88,532

88,140

88,421

90,334 Non-interest income





















Deposit related fees

8,656

8,561

8,305

8,481

8,792 Loan related fees

3,214

2,364

2,663

2,058

2,879 Gain on SBA loans

3,020

3,294

1,699

2,382

2,548 Wealth management fees



2,685

2,613

2,884

2,394

2,481 Fair value adjustments on securities

516

(42)

(115)

768

(467) Other

3,416

3,343

1,874

591

1,232 Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses

21,507

20,133

17,310

16,674

17,465 Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

16,048

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of AFS securities



-

-

(49,909)

(25,057)

- Total non-interest income





37,555

20,133

(32,599)

(8,383)

17,465 Total net revenue



125,614

108,665

55,541

80,038

107,799





















Provision expense for credit losses



5,500

6,499

6,000

7,000

8,000 Non-interest expense



















Compensation and benefits

40,663

40,126

40,735

40,095

40,155 Occupancy and equipment





7,373

8,064

8,698

8,553

8,816 Technology

10,014

10,236

9,904

11,326

10,616 Professional services

2,109

2,757

2,676

3,417

2,423 Regulatory expenses

1,851

1,848

1,845

1,854

1,905 Amortization of intangible assets





1,128

1,140

1,205

1,205

1,205 Marketing

861

532

1,116

1,107

1,552 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(297)

(384)

3,617

3,669

2,607 Other expenses

8,258

6,612

6,224

7,766

7,234 Total non-interest expense





71,960

70,931

76,020

78,992

76,513 Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

72,257

71,315

72,403

75,323

73,906











































Income/(loss) before income taxes

$



48,154

$



31,235

$



(26,479)

$



(5,954)

$



23,286 Income tax expense/(benefit)

10,645

7,210

(6,291)

(4,509)

3,741 Net income/(loss)

$



37,509

$



24,025

$



(20,188)

$



(1,445)

$



19,545











































Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share

$





0.88

$





0.57

$





(0.47)

$





(0.03)

$





0.45





















Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic

42,170

42,437

42,777

42,852

43,164 Diluted

42,454

42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS

Quarters Ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023











(in millions)

Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate

Assets





























Commercial real estate

$



4,717 $



79 6.54 %

$



4,649 $



77 6.52 %

$



4,385 $



71 6.32 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,380 27 7.79



1,384 27 7.62



1,436 27 7.48

Residential mortgages

2,712 30 4.31



2,694 28 4.21



2,618 26 3.97

Consumer loans

424 8 7.43



430 8 7.47



513 9 7.33

Total loans



9,233 144 6.11



9,157 140 6.05



8,952 133 5.88

Securities (2)

1,340 8 2.49



1,332 8 2.44



2,171 13 2.40

Short-term investments and loans held for sale

563 7 4.98



597 8 5.07



267 3 4.76

New York branch loans held for sale (3)

31 0 5.44



57 1 5.86



- - -

Total earning assets

11,167 159 5.62



11,143 157 5.57



11,390 149 5.19

Goodwill and other intangible assets

17







18







21





Other assets

511







531







449





Total assets

$



11,695







$



11,692







$



11,860





































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$



2,250 $





- - %

$



2,244 $





- - %

$



2,553 $



0 - % NOW and other

743 3 1.54



763 3 1.44



858 2 1.15

Money market

2,935 25 3.35



2,909 24 3.32



2,697 18 2.69

Savings

1,002 3 1.17



1,004 3 1.06



1,082 2 0.77

Time

2,430 26 4.31



2,376 25 4.22



2,440 22 3.43

Total deposits

9,360 57 2.42



9,296 55 2.35



9,630 44 1.81

Borrowings (4)

782 11 5.44



610 9 5.55



1,010 14 5.32

New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3) 51 - -



97 - -



- - -

New York branch interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)

207 1 2.87



386 3 2.80



- - -

Total funding liabilities

10,400 69 2.64



10,389 67 2.53



10,640 58 2.15

































Other liabilities

245







290







232





Total liabilities

10,645







10,679







10,872





































Common shareholders' equity (5)

1,050







1,013







988





Total shareholders' equity

1,050







1,013







988





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$



11,695







$



11,692







$



11,860





Net interest margin, FTE





3.16







3.20







3.18

































Supplementary data





























Net Interest Income, non FTE

88.059







88.532







90.334





FTE income adjustment

2.023







2.013







1.980





Net Interest Income, FTE

90.082







90.545







92.314





































































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024.

(4) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

(5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS

At or for the Quarters Ended

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands) 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Commercial real estate

$





10,270

$







5,976

$







4,762

$







4,453

$







5,288

Commercial and industrial loans 8,227

8,489

9,174

8,712

11,028

Residential mortgages 4,348

5,491

5,992

6,404

8,060

Consumer loans 1,124

1,392

1,526

1,838

2,260

Total non-performing loans 23,969

21,348

21,454

21,407

26,636

Repossessed assets 2,563

2,549

2,689

2,601

2,548

Total non-performing assets $





26,532

$





23,897

$





24,143

$





24,008

$





29,184























Total non-performing loans/total loans 0.26

%

0.23

%

0.24

%

0.24

%

0.30

%

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.23

%

0.20

%

0.20

%

0.19

%

0.24

%























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

















Balance at beginning of period $



112,167

$





107,331

$





105,357

$





102,792

$





100,219

Charged-off loans (7,091)

(3,246)

(5,636)

(6,891)

(6,744)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 1,471

1,583

1,610

2,456

1,317

Net loans charged-off (5,620)

(1,663)

(4,026)

(4,435)

(5,427)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses 5,500

6,499

6,000

7,000

8,000

Balance at end of period $



112,047

$





112,167

$





107,331

$





105,357

$





102,792























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.22

%

1.22

%

1.18

%

1.17

%

1.14

%

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 467

%

525

%

500

%

492

%

386

%























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $







(999)

$









22

$







292

$









316

$









97

Commercial and industrial loans (1,009)

(711)

(1,772)

(2,309)

(3,345)

Residential mortgages 273

316

98

55

23

Home equity

3

8

193

83

208

Other consumer loans (3,888)

(1,298)

(2,837)

(2,580)

(2,410)

Total, net $





(5,620)

$





(1,663)

$





(4,026)

$





(4,435)

$





(5,427)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.24

%

0.07

%

0.18

%

0.20

%

0.24

%

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.16

%

0.13

%

0.18

%

0.26

%

0.28

%













































DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent of

Total

Loans Balance Percent of

Total

Loans Balance Percent of

Total

Loans Balance Percent of

Total

Loans 30-89 Days delinquent $





18,526 0.20

% $





18,494 0.20

% $





27,682 0.30

% $





22,140 0.24

% $





18,700 0.21

% 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 6,280 0.07

% 11,672 0.13

% 5,882 0.06

% 5,537 0.06

% 5,744 0.06

% Total accruing delinquent loans 24,806 0.27

% 30,166 0.33

% 33,564 0.36

% 27,677 0.30

% 24,444 0.27

% Non-performing loans 23,969 0.26

% 21,348 0.23

% 21,454 0.24

% 21,407 0.24

% 26,636 0.30

% Total delinquent and non-performing loans $





48,775 0.53

% $





51,514 0.56

% $





55,018 0.60

% $





49,084 0.54

% $





51,080 0.57

%

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.

The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to branch sales and loss on sale of AFS securities. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities.

Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



At or for the Quarters Ended





Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Total non-interest income



$

37,555

$



20,133

$

(32,599)

$



(8,383)

$



17,465

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(16,048)

















Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



-

-

49,909

25,057

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)



$

21,507

$



20,133

$



17,310

$



16,674

$



17,465



























Total revenue (A)

$

125,614

$

108,665

$



55,541

$



80,038

$

107,799

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(16,048)

-

-

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



-

-

49,909

25,057

-

Total operating revenue (1) (B)

$

109,566

$

108,665

$

105,450

$

105,095

$

107,799



























Total non-interest expense (C)

$

71,960

$



70,931

$



76,020

$



78,992

$



76,513

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



297

384

(3,617)

(3,669)

(2,607)

Operating non-interest expense (1)

















(D)

$

72,257

$



71,315

$



72,403

$



75,323

$



73,906



























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$

53,654

$



37,734

$

(20,479)

$



1,046

$



31,286

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) (B-D)

37,309

37,350

33,047

29,772

33,893



























Net income/(loss)



$

37,509

$



24,025

$

(20,188)

$



(1,445)

$



19,545

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(16,048)

-

-

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



-

-

49,909

25,057

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



(297)

(384)

3,617

3,669

2,607

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



3,625

(473)

(12,404)

(7,091)

(636)

Total operating income (1) (E)

$

24,789

$



23,168

$



20,934

$



20,190

$



21,516



























(in millions, except per share data)























Total average assets























(F)

$

11,695

$



11,692

$



11,755

$



11,862

$



11,860

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,050

1,013

1,018

966

988

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)





(I)

1,034

995

999

946

967

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(89)

(115)

(114)

(143)

(218)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1) (K)

1,054

996

991

993

930

Total tangible assets, end of period (1) (L)

11,588

12,202

12,128

12,411

12,119



























Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)







(M)

42,982

42,959

43,415

43,501

43,822

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

42,454

42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347



























Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)



$





0.88

$





0.57

$



(0.47)

$





(0.03)

$





0.45

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1) (E/N)

0.58

0.55

0.49

0.47

0.50

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1) (K/M)

24.53

23.18

22.84

22.82

21.23

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1) (K/L)

9.10

8.16

8.17

8.00

7.68



























Performance ratios (2)























Return on equity



14.29 % 9.49 % (7.93) % (0.60) % 7.91 % Operating return on equity (1) (E/G)

9.44

9.15

8.23

8.36

8.71

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)



14.83

9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3) (E+Q)/(I)

9.91

9.65

8.73

8.90

9.27

Return on assets



1.28

0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

Operating return on assets (1) (E/F)

0.85

0.79

0.71

0.68

0.73

Efficiency ratio (1)(6)





































(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

63.74

63.40

66.26

67.77

65.05





















































Supplementary data (in thousands)























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4) (O)



N/M





N/M





N/M



$



2,252

$



1,979

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5) (P)



N/M





N/M





N/M



(2,060)

(1,463)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)



N/M





N/M





N/M



193

516

Effective tax rate



22.1 % 23.1 % 23.8 % 75.7 % 16.1 %

























Intangible amortization (Q)

$



1,128

$



1,140

$



1,205

$



1,205

$



1,205

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

2,023

2,013

2,006

2,021

1,980



























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.

(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments. (5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts.



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED



At or for the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,

(in thousands)



2024

2023

Total non-interest income



$









25,089

$









51,165

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(16,048)





Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



49,909

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)



$









58,950

$









51,165















Total revenue

(A)

$







289,820

$









331,791

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(16,048)

-

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



49,909

-

Total operating revenue (1) (B)

$







323,681

$









331,791















Total non-interest expense (C)

$







218,911

$









222,516

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(2,936)

(2,592)

Operating non-interest expense (1)

















(D)

$







215,975

$









219,924















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$









70,909

$









109,275

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) (B-D)

107,706

111,867















Net income



$









41,346

$









71,043

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(16,048)

-

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



49,909

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



2,936

2,592

Adj: Income taxes (expense)



(9,252)

(633)

Total operating income (1) (E)

$









68,891

$









73,002















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets























(F)

$









11,713

$









11,830

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,027

990

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)





(I)

1,009

967

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(89)

(218)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1) (K)

1,054

930

Total tangible assets, end of period (1) (L)

11,588

12,119















Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)







(M)

42,982

43,822

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

42,658

43,640















Earnings per common share, diluted (1)



$











0.97

$











1.63

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1) (E/N)

1.61

1.67

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1) (K/M)

24.53

21.22

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1) (K/L)

9.10

7.67















Performance ratios (2)











Return on equity





5.37 % 9.57 % Operating return on equity (1) (E/G)

8.94

9.83

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)



5.80

10.16

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3) (E+Q)/(I)

9.43

10.43

Return on assets



0.47

0.80

Operating return on assets (1) (E/F)

0.78

0.82

Efficiency ratio (1)(6)







































(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

64.45

62.65

Net interest margin, FTE



3.17

3.33





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4) (O)



N/M



$











7,611

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (5) (P)



N/M



(5,959)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)



N/M



1,652















Intangible amortization (Q)

$









3,473

$











3,615

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

6,042

5,850















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.

(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments. (5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

