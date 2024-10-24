عربي


Berkshire Hills Reports Higher Third Quarter Net Income Of $37.5 Million, Or $0.88 Per Share


10/24/2024 7:33:00 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Operating EPS of $0.58 increased 5% linked quarter and 16% year-over-year

  • $16 million non-operating gain on branch sale ($0.30 per share after tax)
  • Operating revenue up 1% linked quarter and 2% year-over-year
  • 14.8% return on tangible common equity; 9.9% operating return on tangible common Equity
  • Branch sale and loan sale are expected to further improve long-term profitability

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) today reported results for the third quarter of 2024. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended



Sept. 30,
2024


June 30,
2024


Sept. 30,
2023








Net income

$

37.5

$

24.0

$

19.5



Per share

0.88


0.57

0.45

Operating earnings1

24.8


23.2

21.5



Per share

0.58


0.55

0.50







Net interest income, non FTE

$

88.1

$

88.5

$

90.3

Net interest income, FTE

90.1


90.5

92.3



Net interest margin, FTE

3.16
%


3.20
%

3.18
%

Non-interest income

37.6


20.1

17.5

Operating non-interest income1

21.5


20.1

17.5







Non-interest expense

$

72.0

$

70.9

$

76.5

Operating non-interest expense1

72.3


71.3

73.9

Efficiency ratio1

63.7
%


63.4
%

65.1
%







Average balances2





Loans

$

9,233

$

9,157

$

8,952

Deposits

9,360


9,296

9,630







Period-end balances2





Loans

9,212


9,229

8,984

Deposits

9,577


9,621

9,981

1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

2. Loans and deposits in 2Q24 exclude balances held for sale in branch transaction of $57 million and $483

million respectively (average), and $55 million and $474 million (end of period). The branch sale was
completed in 3Q24. End of period loans in 3Q24 exclude $46.5 million in Upstart-related consumer loans
held for sale. This sale was completed on October 16, 2024.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We are pleased to report a robust quarter reflecting accelerating momentum across key business drivers. Quarterly operating income has increased sequentially throughout this year driven by calibrated loan growth, improving credit quality and continued expense management. Third quarter operating income per share increased 16% year over year. This quarter also saw approximately 1% growth in average deposit balances. During the quarter, we completed the sale of ten branch offices. Including branch consolidations, the total branch count has been reduced by 14% this year to 83 offices. Also, after quarter-end, the Company's balance sheet was further strengthened through the sale of $46.5 million in consumer loans."

Berkshire CFO Brett Brbovic added, "Operating revenue grew 1% linked quarter and benefited from loan growth and increased loan related fees. The net interest margin decreased modestly to 3.16% from 3.20% linked quarter and 3.18% year-over-year. The provision for credit losses decreased $1.0 million reflecting lower recent loss trends. Operating expense increased $0.9 million, with lower occupancy and technology costs offset by higher miscellaneous expenses. The allowance for credit losses on loans remained steady at 1.22% of total loans. Capital strength improved, with the tangible common equity ratio improving to 9.1% from 8.2%."

As of and For the Three Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


Sept. 30, 2023

Asset Quality






Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.24
%


0.07
%

0.24
%

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.26
%


0.23
%

0.30
%






Returns






Return on average assets

1.28
%


0.82
%

0.66
%

Operating return on average assets1

0.85
%


0.79
%

0.73
%

Return on tangible common equity1

14.83
%


9.99
%

8.45
%

Operating return on tangible common equity1

9.91
%


9.65
%

9.27
%












Capital Ratios2






Tangible common equity/tangible assets1

9.1
%


8.2
%

7.7
%

Tier 1 leverage

9.9
%


9.6
%

9.8
%

Common equity Tier 1

11.9
%


11.6
%

12.1
%

Tier 1 risk-based

12.2
%


11.9
%

12.3
%

Total risk-based

14.4
%


14.1
%

14.4
%

1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

2. Presented as estimated for September 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $11.6 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

3Q 2024 Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the prior quarter unless otherwise noted).

Income Statement. GAAP income was $37.5 million, or $0.88 per share. Operating earnings totaled $24.8 million, or $0.58 per share. GAAP results included the gain on the completion of the sale of ten New York branches. Operating income advanced 7% linked quarter including the benefit of higher operating revenue and a lower provision for credit losses.

  • Net interest income totaled $88.1 million in 3Q24 compared to $88.5 million in 2Q24.
  • Net interest margin decreased 4 basis points linked quarter to 3.16%.
    • The earning asset yield increased 5 basis points.
      • The loan yield increased 6 basis points.
    • The cost of funds increased 11 basis points.
      • The cost of deposits increased 7 basis points.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $5.5 million, a decrease of $1.0 million linked quarter.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaling $5.6 million included $3.9 million in consumer losses which included a $1.9 million charge-off recorded for the Upstart-related consumer loan sale.
    • The net annualized loan charge-off ratio was 0.24%. Excluding the impact of consumer loans sold, annualized net loan charge-offs were 0.16% of average third quarter loans.
  • GAAP non-interest income of $37.6 million included a $16.0 million non-operating gain on the New York branch sale. Operating non-interest income totaled $21.5 million, an increase of 7% linked quarter.
    • Linked quarter growth was primarily in loan related fees which increased 36% including higher interest rate swap income and commercial loan servicing fees.
    • All other fee income categories increased except gains on SBA sales, which remained strong following a recent high in the linked quarter.
  • Non-interest expense totaled $72.0 million on a GAAP basis and $72.3 million on an operating basis. Operating non-interest expense increased 1% linked quarter and decreased 2% year-over-year.
    • Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.5 million linked quarter.
    • Occupancy, equipment, and technology expense decreased $0.9 million.
    • The category of other expense increased $1.6 million primarily due to one commercial check fraud.
    • The efficiency ratio was 63.7% compared to 63.4% linked quarter.
  • The effective tax rate was 22% for the quarter and the year-to-date.

Loans . Total loans decreased $16 million linked quarter to $9.21 billion due to the $46.5 million transfer of Upstart-related consumer loans to held for sale. Adjusted for this transfer, total loans increased by $30 million.

  • Commercial real estate loans increased $35 million to $4.74 billion.
  • Commercial and industrial loans decreased $12 million to $1.41 billion.
  • Residential mortgage loans increased $14 million to $2.69 billion.
  • Consumer loans decreased $53 million to $372 million due to the pending Upstart loan sale. This sale was completed on October 16, 2024. The remaining balance of Upstart-related loans was $10 million at quarter-end.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.22% at September 30, 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter-end.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.26% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.23% at prior quarter-end.

Deposits . Total deposits decreased $44 million to $9.58 billion. Total average deposits increased $64 million, or 1%, to $9.36 billion. Deposits decreased year-over-year due to the branch sale.

  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased $46 million to $2.26 billion, increasing to 24% of total deposits from 23%.
  • Non-maturity interest bearing deposits decreased $260 million to $4.79 billion.
  • Time deposits increased $170 million to $2.52 billion.

Equity.
Total shareholders' equity increased $58 million to $1.07 billion. Book value per share increased 6% to $24.90 and tangible book value per share increased 6% to $24.53. Accumulated other comprehensive income increased $25 million, reflecting lower market interest rates at period-end.

3Q 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights

  • Berkshire was recognized as a Top Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal
    for the 12th consecutive year and named to Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces .
  • Berkshire maintained its top quartile environmental, social and governance performance in the banking sector and was listed as an "Outperformer" in the R-FactorTM rating as of October 2024.
  • The Bank achieved targets for lending in low-moderate income communities, increasing minority homeownership, and support for green projects through its multi-year Community Comeback program .

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire
will conduct a conference call/webcast
at
9:00 a.m. eastern time
on Thursday, October 24, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.
Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" berkshireban . Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at . You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT
 Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
 Gary Levante
Corporate Communications
413.447.1737
[email protected]

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (1)



At or for the Quarters Ended


Sept. 30,


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,


2024


2024

2024

2023

2023












NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA












Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted

$

0.88


$

0.57

$

(0.47)

$

(0.03)

$

0.45

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.58


0.55

0.49

0.47

0.50

Net income/(loss), (thousands)

37,509


24,025

(20,188)

(1,445)

19,545

Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)

24,789


23,168

20,934

20,190

21,516

Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE

88,059


88,532

88,140

88,421

90,334

Net interest income, FTE (5)

90,082


90,545

90,146

90,442

92,314

Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

42,982


42,959

43,415

43,501

43,822

Average diluted shares, (thousands)

42,454


42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347

Total book value per common share, end of period

24.90


23.58

23.26

23.27

21.70

Tangible book value per common share, end of period
(2)(3)

24.53


23.18

22.84

22.82

21.23

Dividends declared per common share

0.18


0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Dividend payout ratio (7)

20.63

%

32.74

%


N/M

%


N/M

%

40.56

%













PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)










Return on equity

14.29

%

9.49

%

(7.93)

%

(0.60)

%

7.91

%

Operating return on equity (2)(3)

9.44


9.15

8.23

8.36

8.71

Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

14.83


9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

9.91


9.65

8.73

8.90

9.27

Return on assets

1.28


0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

Operating return on assets (2)(3)

0.85


0.79

0.71

0.68

0.73

Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.16


3.20

3.15

3.11

3.18

Efficiency ratio (3)

63.74


63.40

66.26

67.77

65.05













FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)












Total assets

$
11,605


$
12,219

$

12,147

$
12,431

$
12,140

Total earning assets

10,922


11,510

11,430

11,705

11,400

Total loans

9,212


9,229

9,086

9,040

8,984

Total funding liabilities

10,285


10,907

10,826

11,140

10,906

Total deposits

9,577


9,621

9,883

10,633

9,981

Loans/deposits (%)

96

%

96

%

92

%

85

%

90

%

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

$


(89)


$

(115)

$

(114)

$

(143)

$

(218)

Total shareholders' equity

1,070


1,013

1,010

1,012

951













ASSET QUALITY












Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$

112


$


112

$


107

$


105

$


103

Net charge-offs, (millions)

(6)


(2)

(4)

(4)

(5)

Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.24

%

0.07

%

0.18

%

0.20

%

0.24

%

Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$



6


$



6

$



6

$



7

$



8

Non-performing assets, (millions)

27


24

24

24

29

Non-performing loans/total loans

0.26

%

0.23

%

0.24

%

0.24

%

0.30

%

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

467


525

500

492

386

Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.22


1.22

1.18

1.17

1.14













CAPITAL RATIOS












Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)

$

9,638


$

9,604

$

9,615

$

9,552

$

9,594

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)

11.9

%

11.6

%

11.6

%

12.0

%

12.1

%

Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)

9.9


9.6

9.5

9.6

9.8

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

9.1


8.2

8.2

8.0

7.7




(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.

(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for
reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.

(6)
Presented as projected for September 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.

(7) Dividend payout ratio is based on dividends declared.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.


September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

September 30,

(in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

Assets





Cash and due from banks

$



134,056

$


112,085

$


148,148

$



120,634

Short-term investments

435,911

988,207

1,055,096

542,836

Total cash and cash equivalents

569,967

1,100,292

1,203,244

663,470





Trading securities, at fair value

5,560

5,699

6,142

6,171

Equity securities, at fair value

13,278

12,736

13,029

12,325

Securities available for sale, at fair value

661,740

611,711

1,022,285

1,260,391

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

512,277

520,239

543,351

552,981

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

30,685

35,010

22,689

38,912

Total securities

1,223,540

1,185,395

1,607,496

1,870,780

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(65)

(65)

(68)

(69)

Net securities

1,223,475

1,185,330

1,607,428

1,870,711





Loans held for sale

50,634

52,072

2,237

2,342





Commercial real estate loans

4,741,689

4,706,810

4,527,012

4,453,573

Commercial and industrial loans

1,409,538

1,421,921

1,352,834

1,384,038

Residential mortgages

2,688,709

2,674,611

2,672,677

2,640,210

Consumer loans

372,386

425,184

487,163

506,556

Total loans

9,212,322

9,228,526

9,039,686

8,984,377

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(112,047)

(112,167)

(105,357)

(102,792)

Net loans

9,100,275

9,116,359

8,934,329

8,881,585





Premises and equipment, net

54,667

55,893

68,915

70,042

Other intangible assets

16,192

17,319

19,664

20,869

Other assets

582,422

615,882

584,066

619,777

Assets held for sale

6,930

76,307

10,938

11,157

Total assets

$

11,604,562

$

12,219,454

$

12,430,821

$


12,139,953





Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Non-interest bearing deposits

$


2,267,595

$


2,222,012

$


2,469,164

$



2,530,441

NOW and other deposits

748,737

766,641

858,644

843,032

Money market deposits

3,042,712

3,278,753

3,565,516

3,075,307

Savings deposits

998,549

1,004,320

1,053,810

1,086,329

Time deposits

2,519,896

2,349,733

2,686,250

2,445,435

Total deposits

9,577,489

9,621,459

10,633,384

9,980,544





Federal Home Loan Bank advances

585,542

689,606

385,223

804,295

Subordinated borrowings

121,549

121,487

121,363

121,300

Total borrowings

707,091

811,093

506,586

925,595





Other liabilities

249,531

287,312

278,630

282,805

Liabilities held for sale

-

486,648

-

-

Total liabilities

10,534,111

11,206,512

11,418,600

11,188,944





Common shareholders' equity

1,070,451

1,012,942

1,012,221

951,009

Total shareholders' equity

1,070,451

1,012,942

1,012,221

951,009

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

11,604,562

$

12,219,454

$

12,430,821

$


12,139,953

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024


2023

2024


2023

Interest income

$

157,268


$

148,021

$

463,383


$


425,762

Interest expense

69,209


57,687

198,652


145,136

Net interest income, non FTE

88,059


90,334

264,731


280,626

Non-interest income








Deposit related fees

8,656


8,792

25,522


25,674

Loan related fees

3,214


2,879

8,241


8,537

Gain on SBA loans

3,020


2,548

8,013


7,952

Wealth management fees

2,685


2,481

8,182


7,803

Fair value adjustments on securities

516


(467)

359


(255)

Other

3,416


1,232

8,633


1,454

Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses

21,507


17,465

58,950


51,165

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

16,048


-

16,048


-

(Loss) on sale of AFS securities

-


-

(49,909)


-

Total non-interest income

37,555


17,465

25,089


51,165

Total net revenue

125,614


107,799

289,820


331,791








Provision expense for credit losses

5,500


8,000

17,999


24,999

Non-interest expense








Compensation and benefits

40,663


40,155

121,524


119,186

Occupancy and equipment

7,373


8,816

24,135


27,165

Technology

10,014


10,616

30,154


30,552

Professional services

2,109


2,423

7,542


8,226

Regulatory expenses

1,851


1,905

5,544


5,165

Amortization of intangible assets

1,128


1,205

3,473


3,615

Marketing

861


1,552

2,509


4,270

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(297)


2,607

2,936


2,592

Other expenses

8,258


7,234

21,094


21,745

Total non-interest expense

71,960


76,513

218,911


222,516

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

72,257


73,906

215,975


219,924








Income before income taxes

$

48,154


$


23,286

$


52,910


$



84,276

Income tax expense

10,645


3,741

11,564


13,233

Net income

$

37,509


$


19,545

$


41,346


$



71,043








Basic earnings per common share

$



0.89


$



0.45

$



0.97


$




1.64

Diluted earnings per common share

$



0.88


$



0.45

$



0.97


$




1.63








Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

42,170


43,164

42,456


43,435

Diluted

42,454


43,347

42,658


43,640








BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)



Sept. 30,


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024


2024

2024

2023

2023

Interest income

$
157,268


$

154,109

$

152,006

$

150,537

$

148,021

Interest expense

69,209


65,577

63,866

62,116

57,687

Net interest income, non FTE

88,059


88,532

88,140

88,421

90,334

Non-interest income









Deposit related fees

8,656


8,561

8,305

8,481

8,792

Loan related fees

3,214


2,364

2,663

2,058

2,879

Gain on SBA loans

3,020


3,294

1,699

2,382

2,548

Wealth management fees

2,685


2,613

2,884

2,394

2,481

Fair value adjustments on securities

516


(42)

(115)

768

(467)

Other

3,416


3,343

1,874

591

1,232

Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses

21,507


20,133

17,310

16,674


17,465

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

16,048


-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of AFS securities

-


-

(49,909)

(25,057)

-

Total non-interest income

37,555


20,133

(32,599)

(8,383)


17,465

Total net revenue


125,614


108,665

55,541

80,038

107,799











Provision expense for credit losses

5,500


6,499

6,000

7,000

8,000

Non-interest expense











Compensation and benefits

40,663


40,126

40,735

40,095

40,155

Occupancy and equipment

7,373


8,064

8,698

8,553

8,816

Technology

10,014


10,236

9,904

11,326

10,616

Professional services

2,109


2,757

2,676

3,417

2,423

Regulatory expenses

1,851


1,848

1,845

1,854

1,905

Amortization of intangible assets

1,128


1,140

1,205

1,205

1,205

Marketing

861


532

1,116

1,107

1,552

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(297)


(384)

3,617

3,669

2,607

Other expenses

8,258


6,612

6,224

7,766

7,234

Total non-interest expense


71,960


70,931

76,020

78,992

76,513

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

72,257


71,315

72,403

75,323

73,906






















Income/(loss) before income taxes

$

48,154


$

31,235

$

(26,479)

$

(5,954)

$

23,286

Income tax expense/(benefit)

10,645


7,210

(6,291)

(4,509)

3,741

Net income/(loss)


$

37,509


$

24,025

$

(20,188)

$

(1,445)

$

19,545






















Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share

$


0.88


$


0.57

$


(0.47)

$


(0.03)

$


0.45











Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic

42,170


42,437

42,777

42,852

43,164

Diluted

42,454


42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347











BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS


Quarters Ended


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





(in millions)

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Assets
















Commercial real estate

$

4,717

$

79

6.54

%


$

4,649

$

77

6.52

%

$

4,385

$

71

6.32

%

Commercial and industrial loans

1,380

27

7.79



1,384

27

7.62

1,436

27

7.48

Residential mortgages

2,712

30

4.31



2,694

28

4.21

2,618

26

3.97

Consumer loans

424

8

7.43



430

8

7.47

513

9

7.33

Total loans


9,233

144

6.11



9,157

140

6.05

8,952

133

5.88

Securities (2)

1,340

8

2.49



1,332

8

2.44

2,171

13

2.40

Short-term investments and loans held for sale

563

7

4.98



597

8

5.07

267

3

4.76

New York branch loans held for sale (3)

31

0

5.44



57

1

5.86

-

-

-

Total earning assets


11,167

159

5.62



11,143

157

5.57

11,390

149

5.19

Goodwill and other intangible assets

17





18



21


Other assets

511





531



449


Total assets


$

11,695





$

11,692



$

11,860


















Liabilities and shareholders' equity
















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,250

$


-

-

%


$

2,244

$


-

-

%

$

2,553

$

0

-

%

NOW and other

743

3

1.54



763

3

1.44

858

2

1.15

Money market

2,935

25

3.35



2,909

24

3.32

2,697

18

2.69

Savings

1,002

3

1.17



1,004

3

1.06

1,082

2

0.77

Time

2,430

26

4.31



2,376

25

4.22

2,440

22

3.43

Total deposits


9,360

57

2.42



9,296

55

2.35

9,630

44

1.81

Borrowings (4)

782

11

5.44



610

9

5.55

1,010

14

5.32

New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)

51

-

-

97

-

-

-

-

-

New York branch interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)

207

1

2.87



386

3

2.80

-

-

-

Total funding liabilities


10,400

69

2.64



10,389

67

2.53

10,640

58

2.15
















Other liabilities

245





290



232


Total liabilities


10,645





10,679



10,872


















Common shareholders' equity (5)

1,050





1,013



988


Total shareholders' equity


1,050





1,013



988


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

11,695





$

11,692



$

11,860


Net interest margin, FTE




3.16





3.20



3.18
















Supplementary data
















Net Interest Income, non FTE

88.059





88.532



90.334


FTE income adjustment

2.023





2.013



1.980


Net Interest Income, FTE


90.082





90.545



92.314


































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024.

(4) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

(5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS


At or for the Quarters Ended

Sept. 30,


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)

2024


2024

2024

2023

2023

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS











Commercial real estate

$


10,270


$



5,976

$



4,762

$



4,453

$



5,288

Commercial and industrial loans

8,227


8,489

9,174

8,712

11,028

Residential mortgages

4,348


5,491

5,992

6,404

8,060

Consumer loans

1,124


1,392

1,526

1,838

2,260

Total non-performing loans

23,969


21,348

21,454

21,407

26,636

Repossessed assets

2,563


2,549

2,689

2,601

2,548

Total non-performing assets

$


26,532


$


23,897

$


24,143

$


24,008

$


29,184











Total non-performing loans/total loans

0.26
%


0.23
%

0.24
%

0.24
%

0.30
%

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.23
%


0.20
%

0.20
%

0.19
%

0.24
%











PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS










Balance at beginning of period

$

112,167


$


107,331

$


105,357

$


102,792

$


100,219

Charged-off loans

(7,091)


(3,246)

(5,636)

(6,891)

(6,744)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,471


1,583

1,610

2,456

1,317

Net loans charged-off

(5,620)


(1,663)

(4,026)

(4,435)

(5,427)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses

5,500


6,499

6,000

7,000

8,000

Balance at end of period

$

112,047


$


112,167

$


107,331

$


105,357

$


102,792











Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.22
%


1.22
%

1.18
%

1.17
%

1.14
%

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

467
%


525
%

500
%

492
%

386
%











NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS











Commercial real estate

$



(999)


$




22

$



292

$




316

$




97

Commercial and industrial loans

(1,009)


(711)

(1,772)

(2,309)

(3,345)

Residential mortgages

273


316

98

55

23

Home equity

3


8

193

83

208

Other consumer loans

(3,888)


(1,298)

(2,837)

(2,580)

(2,410)

Total, net

$


(5,620)


$


(1,663)

$


(4,026)

$


(4,435)

$


(5,427)











Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.24
%


0.07
%

0.18
%

0.20
%

0.24
%

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.16
%


0.13
%

0.18
%

0.26
%

0.28
%






















DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent of
Total
Loans

Balance

Percent of
Total
Loans

Balance

Percent of
Total
Loans

Balance

Percent of
Total
Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$


18,526

0.20
%

$


18,494

0.20
%

$


27,682

0.30
%

$


22,140

0.24
%

$


18,700

0.21
%

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

6,280

0.07
%

11,672

0.13
%

5,882

0.06
%

5,537

0.06
%

5,744

0.06
%

Total accruing delinquent loans

24,806

0.27
%

30,166

0.33
%

33,564

0.36
%

27,677

0.30
%

24,444

0.27
%

Non-performing loans

23,969

0.26
%

21,348

0.23
%

21,454

0.24
%

21,407

0.24
%

26,636

0.30
%

Total delinquent and non-performing loans

$


48,775

0.53
%

$


51,514

0.56
%

$


55,018

0.60
%

$


49,084

0.54
%

$


51,080

0.57
%

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.
The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to branch sales and loss on sale of AFS securities. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities.
Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



At or for the Quarters Ended



Sept. 30,


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)

2024


2024

2024

2023

2023

Total non-interest income

$
37,555


$

20,133

$
(32,599)

$

(8,383)

$

17,465

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(16,048)










Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

-


-

49,909

25,057

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)

$
21,507


$

20,133

$

17,310

$

16,674

$

17,465













Total revenue

(A)

$
125,614


$
108,665

$

55,541

$

80,038

$
107,799

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(16,048)


-

-

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

-


-

49,909

25,057

-

Total operating revenue (1)

(B)

$
109,566


$
108,665

$
105,450

$
105,095

$
107,799













Total non-interest expense

(C)

$
71,960


$

70,931

$

76,020

$

78,992

$

76,513

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

297


384

(3,617)

(3,669)

(2,607)

Operating non-interest expense (1)

(D)

$
72,257


$

71,315

$

72,403

$

75,323

$

73,906













Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$
53,654


$

37,734

$
(20,479)

$

1,046

$

31,286

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)

(B-D)

37,309


37,350

33,047

29,772

33,893













Net income/(loss)

$
37,509


$

24,025

$
(20,188)

$

(1,445)

$

19,545

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(16,048)


-

-

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

-


-

49,909

25,057

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

(297)


(384)

3,617

3,669

2,607

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

3,625


(473)

(12,404)

(7,091)

(636)

Total operating income (1)

(E)

$
24,789


$

23,168

$

20,934

$

20,190

$

21,516













(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets

(F)

$
11,695


$

11,692

$

11,755

$

11,862

$

11,860

Total average shareholders' equity

(G)

1,050


1,013

1,018

966

988

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

(I)

1,034


995

999

946

967

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(89)


(115)

(114)

(143)

(218)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)

(K)

1,054


996

991

993

930

Total tangible assets, end of period (1)

(L)

11,588


12,202

12,128

12,411

12,119













Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

(M)

42,982


42,959

43,415

43,501

43,822

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

42,454


42,508

43,028

43,101

43,347













Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)

$


0.88


$


0.57

$

(0.47)

$


(0.03)

$


0.45

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)

(E/N)

0.58


0.55

0.49

0.47

0.50

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)

(K/M)

24.53


23.18

22.84

22.82

21.23

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)

(K/L)

9.10


8.16

8.17

8.00

7.68













Performance ratios (2)











Return on equity

14.29

%

9.49

%

(7.93)

%

(0.60)

%

7.91

%

Operating return on equity (1)

(E/G)

9.44


9.15

8.23

8.36

8.71

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

14.83


9.99

(7.73)

(0.24)

8.45

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

(E+Q)/(I)

9.91


9.65

8.73

8.90

9.27

Return on assets

1.28


0.82

(0.69)

(0.05)

0.66

Operating return on assets (1)

(E/F)

0.85


0.79

0.71

0.68

0.73

Efficiency ratio (1)(6)

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

63.74


63.40

66.26

67.77

65.05


























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)

(O)


N/M



N/M


N/M

$

2,252

$

1,979

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5)

(P)


N/M



N/M


N/M

(2,060)

(1,463)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)


N/M



N/M


N/M

193

516

Effective tax rate

22.1

%

23.1

%

23.8

%

75.7

%

16.1

%













Intangible amortization

(Q)

$

1,128


$

1,140

$

1,205

$

1,205

$

1,205

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

2,023


2,013

2,006

2,021

1,980













(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.

(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED



At or for the Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(in thousands)

2024


2023

Total non-interest income

$




25,089


$




51,165

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(16,048)




Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

49,909


-

Total operating non-interest income (1)

$




58,950


$




51,165







Total revenue

(A)

$



289,820


$




331,791

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(16,048)


-

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

49,909


-

Total operating revenue (1)

(B)

$



323,681


$




331,791







Total non-interest expense

(C)

$



218,911


$




222,516

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(2,936)


(2,592)

Operating non-interest expense (1)








(D)

$



215,975


$




219,924







Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$




70,909


$




109,275

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)

(B-D)

107,706


111,867







Net income

$




41,346


$




71,043

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(16,048)


-

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities

49,909


-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

2,936


2,592

Adj: Income taxes (expense)

(9,252)


(633)

Total operating income (1)

(E)

$




68,891


$




73,002







(in millions, except per share data)





Total average assets

(F)

$




11,713


$




11,830

Total average shareholders' equity

(G)

1,027


990

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

(I)

1,009


967

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(89)


(218)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)

(K)

1,054


930

Total tangible assets, end of period (1)

(L)

11,588


12,119







Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

(M)

42,982


43,822

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

42,658


43,640







Earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$





0.97


$





1.63

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)

(E/N)

1.61


1.67

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)

(K/M)

24.53


21.22

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)

(K/L)

9.10


7.67







Performance ratios (2)





Return on equity

5.37

%

9.57

%

Operating return on equity (1)

(E/G)

8.94


9.83

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

5.80


10.16

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

(E+Q)/(I)

9.43


10.43

Return on assets

0.47


0.80

Operating return on assets (1)

(E/F)

0.78


0.82

Efficiency ratio (1)(6)

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

64.45


62.65

Net interest margin, FTE

3.17


3.33














Supplementary data (in thousands)





Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)

(O)


N/M


$





7,611

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (5)

(P)


N/M


(5,959)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)


N/M


1,652







Intangible amortization

(Q)

$




3,473


$





3,615

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

6,042


5,850







(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.

(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

PR Newswire

