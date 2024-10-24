COP29 In Baku: New Digital Transport Map Streamlines Travel For Attendees

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
As the COP29 climate conference approaches, welcoming visitors
from around the globe to Baku from November 11 to 22, the COP29
Azerbaijan Operating Company has launched a Digital transport Map,
Azernews reports citing the press service of the
company.
This online resource provides essential information on
strategically located transport hubs, venue access, and hotel
accommodations, allowing users to efficiently manage their
transport needs during COP29.
The Network of transport hubs covers key locations throughout
the city and integrates various routes and transport options. These
hubs connect delegates and visitors from their accommodations to
Baku Stadium, offering easy access to multiple modes of transport,
including shuttle buses, metro lines, and taxis.
Available on the COP29 website, the newly launched Digital
Transport Map is designed to help users identify the locations of
key transport hubs. These hubs aim to optimize delegates' journeys
by effectively linking transport options between hubs, the venue,
and accommodations throughout the conference.
This user-friendly resource provides navigation to Baku Stadium,
including the Blue and Green Zones, Heydar Aliyev Airport, major
hotels, and residential complexes, alongside the COP29 transport
hub network and relevant shuttle services. It also includes details
on parking areas, bus stops, and pick-up and drop-off points. Users
can select the most efficient routes for driving or walking between
destinations by interacting with the map.
The interactive transport map is part of a broader strategy by
the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company to manage the influx of
visitors during the conference, ensuring smooth and comfortable
mobility for both guests and city residents.
Additional measures include deploying hundreds of taxis and
nearly 400 buses, including express public transport, dedicated
conference shuttles, and airport transfers, all aimed at providing
reliable transportation services.
Moreover, the Government of Azerbaijan is pleased to offer
accredited participants complimentary city and airport shuttle
services, as well as free access to public transport during the
conference from November 11 to 22. This initiative goes beyond
UNFCCC requirements, demonstrating Azerbaijan's commitment to
exceeding expectations as the host country. To access these
complimentary services, delegates must present their accreditation
or a confirmation letter from UNFCCC.
