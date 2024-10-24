PDP Reviews Its Performance In J&K Polls

The review was undertaken at a meeting of the senior leaders and the contesting candidates of the party, which was chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, a PDP leader said.

He said the party discussed the roadmap to strengthen outreach and better connect with the people on the ground.

The PDP won the three seats of Pulwama, Tral and Kupwara - all in the valley - in the elections which was its worst performance since its inception.

The National Conference emerged the winner, securing 42 out of the 90 seats.

