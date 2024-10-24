عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PDP Reviews Its Performance In J&K Polls

PDP Reviews Its Performance In J&K Polls


10/24/2024 7:06:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday reviewed its dismal performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in which it secured only three seats.

The review was undertaken at a meeting of the senior leaders and the contesting candidates of the party, which was chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, a PDP leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the party discussed the roadmap to strengthen outreach and better connect with the people on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP won the three seats of Pulwama, Tral and Kupwara - all in the valley - in the elections which was its worst performance since its inception.

The National Conference emerged the winner, securing 42 out of the 90 seats.

Read Also J&K Opposition Calls It 'Utter Surrender' What Led To PDP Debacle In Shopian

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN24102024000215011059ID1108815188


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search